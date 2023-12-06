BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa renew contract with YG Entertainment for group activities

BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment for their group activities. Their contract with the agency had expired earlier this year.

On December 6, YG Entertainment's executive producer Yang Hyun Suk said, '“We are happy to be able to continue our relationship with BLACKPINK. BLACKPINK will continue to do their best to shine even brighter in the global music market as artists representing not only our agency but also K-pop, and we send our unwavering support and faith for their future steps.”

The agency stated that they have successfully reached an agreement with their board of directors regarding the signing of exclusive group contracts for all four members of BLACKPINK.