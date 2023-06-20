BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa to renew YG Entertainment contracts? Details on negotiations inside

BLACKPINK is in the renewal process of its contract with YG Entertainment. Here's what insiders have to say about it. YG Entertainment has seen some huge changes in the renewal of the contracts of all their artists but the netizens are most curious about the renewal of BLACKPINK's contract with the agency.

BLACKPINK's contract renewal

YG Entertainment debuted BLACKPINK on August 8, 2016, with their first mini album SQUARE ONE. The contract will soon expire in August 2023, but the good news is the quartet is in the contract renewal process with YG Entertainment, and the contract negotiation seems to be going well so far. A few months back rumors flew around about BLACKPINK's contract expiration as they were assumed to be joining YG Entertainment's subsidiary THEBLACKLABEL, which Taeyang of BIGBANG and solo female artist SOMI is a part of. All six members of the boy group iKON left YG Entertainment on December 30, 2022, so BLACKPINK fans were worried that YG Entertainment's silence on the group's contract renewal will lead to a similar situation to iKON. However, the agency seems to be doing its best to keep BLACKPINK and its members in-house.

BLACKPINK is not going anywhere

BLACKPINK member Rosé spoke a little about the contract and the group's future together on the stage of their BORN PINK WORLD TOUR. On May 14, 2023, Rosé said, "BLACKPINK isn't going anywhere" at the National Stadium in Singapore. This hint that Rosé dropped regarding the future of BLACKPINK together as a group, excited the fans and the internet again started buzzing about their contract renewal with YG Entertainment.

How much will YG Entertainment spend to keep BLACKPINK?

BLACKPINK is one of the most successful and high-paid girl groups in the world today from YG Entertainment. Industry experts earlier shared their opinion on how much YG Entertainment will have to spend to keep all the members Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé. Experts say YG Entertainment will have to put in around 20 billion KRW which is approximately 16.2 million USD for each member of BLACKPINK. The details of the contract terms and conditions are not revealed or stated by YG Entertainment officially, but the members are already said to be in discussion with the agency for the renewal.

