BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa's contract renewal with YG Entertainment: Full timeline

BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment for group activities as confirmed by the agency on December 6. Their contract came to an end earlier this year and since then there had been a lot of speculations surrounding their contracts. Finally, the contracts of the members for the group activities were renewed.

BLACKPINK's contract with YG Entertainment came to an end

BLACKPINK concluded their world tour on September 17 with their last performance at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul. The group's contract was uspposed to end earlier but the tour dates were extended. As their tour came to an end, all eyes were on BLACKPINK and the members as rumors regarding their contract renewal with YG Entertainment began to circulate. The group had made their debut in 2016 with the track BOOMBAYAH.

Rumors regarding members' solo activities

In September, reports of the BLACKPINK members being offered huge amounts of money by various agencies began to circulate. There were reports that Lisa had been offered billions of KWR and had been receiving offers from agencies all around the globe even including her home country, Thailand.

Jennie and Jisoo reported establishing their own agencies

According to reports released on September 25, BLACKPINK members Jisoo and Jennie will be kicking off their own individual agencies each. The members were reported to be still in discussion with the company regarding the renewal of the contract for group activities and their individual agency would be for their solo activities.

On September 21, there were reports of Rosé remaining with the company and members Lisa, Jisoo, and Jennie joining different agencies. Many investors were to be interested in Jisoo after her success in the drama Snowdrop. As per claims, members would be participating in group activities for six months while also focusing on work as solo artists.

YG Entertainment's statement on the rumors

YG Entertainment made a statement on November 14 that negotiations were still underway and nothing regarding the contract renewal could be confirmed.

BLACKPINK members renew contract with YG Entertainment for group activities

On December , YG Entertainment confirmed that they have successfully reached an agreement with their board of directors regarding the signing of exclusive group contracts for all four members of BLACKPINK. Though the members have agreed to go on with the agency, agreeing to the purpose of BLACKPINK's activities, none have renewed their individual exclusive contract with them till now. It is still unclear whether Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa will sign their exclusive contract with them.

BLACKPINK is an integral part of the YG family. They are megastars and as stories not renewing contracts with the company circulated, the stocks fell by 9% which is a clear indication of their star power. Whatever decisions are made between the artists and the company will be an important step for both parties. Whether BLACKPINK stays with their current company or decides to get into a contract with different companies, it is likely that they will take part in group activities.

