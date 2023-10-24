BLACKPINK's Jisoo joins Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop, Nana and more in talks for Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint

BLACKPINK's Jisoo might potentially take on a role in the upcoming film Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint. The idol is currently in talks and is considering a role in the upcoming movie. Previously it was reported that actors Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop, Nana, Chae Soo Bin, and more were also reported to be in talks to star in the film.

BLACKPINK Jisoo in talks for Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint

On October 24, industry insiders revealed that BLACKPINK member Jisoo will star in the upcoming film Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint (working title). Additionally, on the same day, a representative from YG Entertainment confirmed that Jisoo had received an offer to appear in the movie Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint and is presently positively evaluating the proposal.

Back in June, it was disclosed that Ahn Hyo Seop was also in talks to take on the lead role of Kim Dok Ja, while Lee Min Ho was reportedly extended an offer for the role of Yoo Joong Hyuk, the original main character of the web novel that Kim Dok Ja read. Jisoo, on the other hand, has been reportedly offered the role of one of the lead characters.

If Jisoo accepts the offer, it is expected that she will take on the role of Lee Ji Hye, a colleague of Yoo Jung Hyuk whom he mentors and takes under his wing in the film. Yoo Jung Hyuk assumes a significant role as he, alongside Kim Dok Ja, strives to restore the world to its original state, carrying the burden of the altered narrative driven by the novel they've read.

More about the Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint

In addition to actors Jung Sung Il and Park Ho San, there were reports of Chae Soo Bin and Shin Seung Ho being offered the roles of Yoo Sang Ah and Lee Hyun Sung, and respectively. Nana is also in talks for this film.

On September 6, JTBC Entertainment officially announced that Nana would be taking on the role of Jung Hee Won in the upcoming film. Pledis Entertainment in response mentioned that Nana has received the offer of playing Jung Hee Won and is positively reviewing the offer. Jung Hee Won is portrayed as a character with a strong, upright, and independent personality, one who cannot tolerate injustice. Following her recent standout performance in Mask Girl, viewers are eagerly looking forward to her upcoming role and transformation in the film.

Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint (Or Omniscient Reader) is an adaptation of a popular web novel with the same title. It tells the story of Kim Dok Ja, whose world suddenly transforms into the world of the web novel he is reading. Kim Dok Ja, an office worker engrossed in the novel Three Ways to Survive the Apocalypse, awakens one day within the world of the web novel, fully aware that its conclusion leads to nothing but destruction. He partners with the story's main protagonist, Yoo Jung Hyuk, using his knowledge to alter the course of future events.

Advertisement

Yoo Jung Hyuk is a character marked by a strong sense of responsibility and a history of repeatedly defeating death. However, these experiences have made him a cold and indifferent individual, with his current objective becoming the restoration of the world to its original state. In addition to the web novel, an ongoing webtoon adaptation has also garnered significant affection from fans.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: YG Entertainment confirms BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun's break up