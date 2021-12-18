BLACKPINK's Jisoo & Jung Hae In go on their first 'group date' in tonight's telecast of 'Snowdrop'

It is finally 'Snowdrop' day today! The much-awaited drama has crossed all sorts of hurdles and will finally telecast its first episode today! Starring BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Jung Hae In in lead roles, 'Snowdrop' takes place in Seoul in 1987 and revolves around the special love story between Su Ho (Jung Hae In), a student at a prestigious university who rushes into a women’s university covered in blood one day, and Young Ro (Jisoo), a student at the women’s university who hides and takes care of him despite facing danger under close surveillance. The drama is helmed by the team of 'SKY Castle'.

Ahead of its first episode, JTBC shared a sneak peek of Jung Hae In and BLACKPINK's Jisoo's first meeting. Su Ho and Young Ro meet at a coffee shop with six other young men and women for their group blind date. It was as if they were always meant to be, Su Ho cannot take his eyes off Young Ro, who coyly looks down to occasionally steal glances at him.

Everyone seems to be looking forward to the blossoming romance particularly, Kye Boon Ok (Kim Hye Yoon), a phone operator at the women’s university dorm who attracts attention with her colourful outfit and bold makeup. How will Su Ho and Young Ro's relationship progress? Will their relationship stand the test of time? Find out on tonight's telecast of 'Snowdrop' at 10:30 pm KST (7 pm IST) on JTBC and Disney Plus.

You can check out the teaser below:

