BLACKPINK's Jisoo & Jung Hae In starrer 'Snowdrop' & 'Bulgasal: Immortal Souls' witnesses a rise in ratings

Some much-needed respite for BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Jung Hae In starrer 'Snowdrop'! JTBC’s 'Snowdrop' rose slightly to an average nationwide rating of 3.0 percent for the night. The mellow romance drama has been in the news for all the wrong reasons, with the lead cast, production team and the network-facing severe backlash for allegedly distorting historical facts.

However, despite the backlash, the drama received a great response on Disney+ Korea and has been received well by fans across the world. According to Flix Patrol, a global OTT content ranking site, 'Snowdrop' ranked first in Disney+ Korea's 'Top 10 TV Shows' chart as of January 3. Not just that, it also topped the charts in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan and reached number three in Japan.

Meanwhile, tvN's 'Bulgasal: Immortal Souls' enjoyed a significant jump for an average nationwide rating of 4.3 percent. Also, both TV Chosun’s 'Uncle' and KBS’ 'The King of Tears, Lee Bang Won' achieved their highest viewership ratings to date last night! On January 17, TV Chosun’s remake of the hit BBC series 'Uncle' soared to a new all-time high. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of the drama earned an average nationwide rating of 8.3 percent, marking a new personal record for the series. 'The King of Tears, Lee Bang Won' also continued to see its viewership rise with its latest episode, which similarly reached a new all-time high with a nationwide average of 11.2 percent!

