BLACKPINK's Jisoo & Jung Hae In starrer 'Snowdrop' continues to record low viewership ratings

BLACKPINK's Jisoo & Jung Hae In starrer 'Snowdrop' recorded an average nationwide viewership rating of 2.751 percent for episode 5. This is a decent increase from the previous episode, which garnered an average viewership rating of 1.689 percent, but it did not break past the 3 percent barrier as the first two episodes did.

'Snowdrop' continues to face viewers' ire despite the makers' best attempt to pacify angry netizens! Korean netizens have banded together to file a joint lawsuit against the network as well and demanded the show be taken off air immediately. A public petition has been filed against the drama series, producers and the network JTBC, accusing them of distorting historical facts and being 'unconstitutional' against the nation!

The makers had previously decided to air three consecutive episodes on December 24 (Friday), December 25 (Saturday) and December 26 (Sunday) to resolve any grievances and clarify misunderstandings against the plot, but that move seems to have backfired as audiences are continuing with their angry protest against the drama.

*Spoilers Alert* Episodes 3 to 5 showed why the male lead Su Ho (Jung Hae In), a North Korean spy, was sent to South Korea, as well as his relationship with the unlawful power system, and why his character was disguised as a student protester. The story also revealed that the Agency for National Security Planning is the very organization that brought in spies from North Korea to South Korea, and the true struggle for power and money between the leaders of the two nations. The story further dealt with how the young characters become irreversibly entangled in the secretive dealings between the powerful leaders of the two sides. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

ALSO READ: Choose some zodiac signs and we'll reveal which December K drama you should watch

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.