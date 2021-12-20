BLACKPINK's Jisoo & Jung Hae In starrer 'Snowdrop' premieres; Faces backlash over distortion of history

The highly-anticipated premiere of 'Snowdrop' is finally here and it is off to a decent start. According to Nielsen Korea, the first episode earned an average of 2.985 percent ratings for the first episode which aired on December 18. The second episode performed slightly better with 3.8 percent ratings, a 0.9 percent increase from episode one.

Starring BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Jung Hae In in lead roles, 'Snowdrop' takes place in Seoul in 1987 and revolves around the special love story between Su Ho (Jung Hae In), a student at a prestigious university who rushes into a women’s university covered in blood one day, and Young Ro (Jisoo), a student at the women’s university who hides and takes care of him despite facing danger under close surveillance. The drama is helmed by the team of 'SKY Castle'.

However, despite the repeated assurances, the drama continues to court controversies from all quarters! On December 20, it was reported that over 200, 000 signatures were petitioned to halt the broadcast of the drama over alleged distortion of historical narrative and facts and hurting public sentiments. Not just that, one of the three largest sponsors of JTBC's 'Snowdrop' cancelled its sponsorship after the drama's controversy over historical inaccuracy. They admitted that they wanted to associate themselves with the drama because of BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Jung Hae In's brand value, however, now with the repeated public backlash, they do not wish to continue their association with the drama and have pulled out from the sponsorship.

JTBC and Disney Plus haven't issued an official statement regarding the matter as yet, fans in support of the drama are hopeful that since Disney Plus is a private streaming giant it might continue to telecast the drama even if JTBC is held by constraints of the civilians and government. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

