BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé have become only female soloists to do THIS on Circle Chart

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo becomes the first K-pop female soloist to cross 1.5 million album sales on Circle Chart (a title given since Circle Chart didn’t exist during BoA’s or Hyori’s era). Jisoo’s debut album ME became the best-selling album in the history of South Korea. This shows Jisoo’s popularity even though it's been months since she made her solo debut. She continues to make stable sales throughout and even more so with the repackaging of the album which was out recently.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Rosé on Circle Chart

BLACKPINK’s Lisa also made new records as she got triple platinum certification from Circle Chart for LALISA, which crossed 850,000 sales, joining Jisoo’s recent achievement as well. As indicated by Spotify Records on August 9, Lisa's solo debut track MONEY surpassed 900 million streams. It likewise turned into the first solo song by a female K-pop artist to reach 900 million streams on Spotify. Lisa holds the record for her most streamed solo song with MONEY and the most streamed solo album with LALISA. Rosé takes third place after Jisoo and Lisa for her first single album -R- which has now crossed 830,000 sales on Circle Chart, becoming the third best-selling album by a female soloist in Circle Chart history.

BLACKPINK’s activities

BLACKPINK will become the first K-pop girl group to perform at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea as they come to an end with their world tour. It has a capacity of 20,000 individuals per concert. For 11 months, BLACKPINK sold out all concerts at large stadiums in 34 cities, including North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, for 64 concerts. It causes people to acknowledge the staggering status of BLACKPINK, who have made an explosive comeback as one of the greatest artists in the world. Over the months, they have toured several cities, showed off their amazing performances, and even performed at other concerts during their tour. They have been busy for so long and now, they will be ending their long world tour in Seoul with their Korean fans at one of the biggest stadiums in South Korea, making it a first feat for themselves and as a female K-pop group.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: NewJeans, Lim Young Woong, BTS, IVE and others top August Singer Brand Value Reputation Rankings