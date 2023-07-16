BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Lisa, NewJeans Minji top July girl groups' solo Brand Reputation Rankings; Full list here

Jisoo of BLACKPINK tops the Brand Reputation Rankings for girl groups' individual members following Minji of NewJeans and BLACKPINK member Lisa. For the month of July, Korea Business Research Institute used big data from 635 girl groups which were collected between June 16- July 16, and the reports were revealed on July 16. Consumer participation, media coverage, community awareness indexes, and communication were the key factors to analyze the Brand Reputation of individual members in K-pop girl groups.

Top 5 Brand Reputation Rankings for July (K-pop Girl Groups' Individual Members)

BLACKPINK's eldest member Jisoo dictated at rank No. 1 once again consecutively for the 4th month with over 4,062,331 brand reputation index value. It has been three and half months since Jisoo's solo music debut, however, the craze has not gone down as she takes over the internet with her charm. On rank No. 2 came NewJeans' eldest member Minji with over 3,725,037 brand reputation index value, she saw a rise of 55.37 percent increase since the last month. Lisa, the youngest member of BLACKPINK, secured rank No. 3 with a 3,389,474 brand reputation index value. IVE's leader Ahn Yu Jin saw a rise of 59.15 percent to rank No. 4 with 2,934,530 brand reputation index values since June. Karina who is the leader of aespa reached rank No. 5 with a 2,894,647 brand reputation index value. The other five female idols from K-pop groups who made the list are aespa’s Karina, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, NewJeans’ Hanni, Oh My Girl’s Mimi, Oh My Girl’s Mimi, and (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon respectively.

Top 30 Brand Reputation Rankings for July (K-pop girl groups' individual members)

K-pop individual female idols who made it to the Top 30 are as follows: BLACKPINK’s Rosé, Girls’ Generation’s YoonA, NewJeans’ Danielle, TWICE’s Mina, TWICE’s Sana, LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha, aespa’s Winter, NewJeans’ Haerin, LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, Red Velvet’s Joy, IVE’s Liz, TWICE’s Nayeon, LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin, TWICE’s Jeongyeon, WJSN’s Yeoreum, Red Velvet’s Wendy, TWICE’s Dahyun, Red Velvet’s Yeri and Girls’ Generation’s Sunny respectively.

