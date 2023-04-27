BLACKPINK’s Jisoo looks adorable as she poses with English singer YUNGBLUD at the 2023 Coachella

On April 27, YUNGBLUD took to Instagram to share his experience on 2023 Coachella and surprisingly, he took a picture with BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, surprising the fans. While YUNGBLUD looks ready to go on stage with the emo-style, Jisoo looks cute in the pink outfit. Dominic Richard Harrison, known professionally as YUNGBLUD, is an English singer, musician, songwriter and actor. In 2018, he released his first EP, Yungblud, followed shortly after by the album 21st Century Liability. In 2019, he released another EP, The Underrated Youth.

BLACKPINK’s activities:

On April 15th and 22nd, BLACKPINK successfully completed the stage at North America's largest music festival, "Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival (hereinafter referred to as 'Coachella'), held in California, USA. From the hit song parade that broke the language barrier and sang along to the solo performance of '4 people, 4 colors', they ran nonstop for about 85 minutes and breathed with the audience through music.

2023 Coachella:

This year's 'Coachella' drew attention early on as an attempt to eliminate the existence of a white headliner. BLACKPINK became the first K-pop artist to be selected as a headliner, engraving their names on a page in world music history. Variety pointed out that BLACKPINK is at the center of the expansion of diversity in the mainstream pop market, saying, "This 'Coachella' clearly shows the direction the music festival will go." What captivated the attention of global music fans was the unique Korean beauty harmoniously incorporated into BLACKPINK stage. The hanok set that boasted a strong presence in the center of the stage, the hanbok costume embroidered with mother-of-pearl, the 'Typa Girl' performance using fan dance movements, and the back screen of Jisoo's solo stage reinterpreting Korean door bars received favorable reviews.

Jisoo’s activities:

On April 26th, through his channel 'Happiness Index 103%', Jisoo said, 'Today's index. EP.3 M/V BEHIND' was uploaded. In the video, Jisoo is filming the music video for her solo song 'Flower' in LA. Jisoo first filmed the hotel room scene, and the music video director who saw it said, "It's so pretty. Wow, it's pretty," he praised. In response, Jisoo laughed, saying, “(The director) is laughing.” In that way, Jisoo revealed his professional side and received an OK cut with a one-shot, one-kill.

