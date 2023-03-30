BLACKPINK’s Jisoo looks ethereal in the D-1 poster for the upcoming solo album ME

On March 30, YG Entertainment released the D-1 Poster for BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s new title track FLOWER and album ME. Jisoo looks drop dead gorgeous in the teal dress with flower-like texture and glittery make-up. The song FLOWER and album ME will be out on March 31.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, a day before the release of her solo debut album 'Me', announced through her agency, "In order to find music that I can do best and only I can do, while constantly developing myself, I will find a new me within it." found," she said. The album 'ME' contains two songs, including the title song 'FLOWER', which harmonizes lyrical lyrics and rhythm of the dance genre, and 'All Eyes on Me'. Before its official release, 'ME' exceeded 1.3 million pre-orders, setting the highest record among all K-pop female solo artists.

The released video is a short length of about 21 seconds, but you can check the sensuous visual beauty and part of the sound source. The company explained that Jisoo in the video shows a variety of auras, such as an unknown loneliness, an elegant atmosphere, and fascinating charisma. In addition, the lyrical lyrics and melody of 'I left only the scent of flowers' on the minimal arrangement can meet Jisoo's attractive tone. While the gradually escalating sound creates tension, red flowers bloom between Jisoo's outstretched hands, raising expectations for future performances.

BLACKPINK is considering participating in the dinner event for President Yoon Seok-yeol's state visit to the United States scheduled for the end of April. According to reports, Korea and the United States are coordinating plans for BLACKPINK and Lady Gaga to perform together under the theme of Celebrating the 70th Anniversary of the Korea-US Alliance at the State Dinner hosted by President Biden and his wife. It is said that the collaboration between the two artists was made at the suggestion of Mrs. Biden.

ALSO READ: ENA drops hilarious teaser for new rom-com starring Yoo In Na, Yoon Hyun Min, and Joo Sang Wook

Advertisement