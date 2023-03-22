BLACKPINK’s Jisoo looks gorgeous in visual film; Shatters record for highest pre-orders by a female soloist

YG Entertainment posted the second teaser for Jisoo's solo album on its official social media handles on March 22nd. The charming mise-en-scène and mysterious sound mysteriously harmonize, making it a video that is strongly entrenched in the mind.

It's a short video of about 25 seconds, but it made the fans unable to take their eyes off for a moment from Jisoo’s intense eyes and deep expressive power without any major movements. The elements filled with the unique beauty of Korea stimulated the imagination of the viewer. The windows and doors decorated with traditional patterns and hairpins in colorful colors were in harmony, and the ink painting engraved on the back of Jisoo left a deep impression as it was as lively as a flower in full bloom. It was a different atmosphere from the previous teasing content. The symbolic objects that have appeared so far are exquisitely penetrating the album's title song 'FLOWER', creating various speculations from fans and raising expectations for Jisoo's transformation to the peak.

Previously, according to her agency YG Entertainment, Jisoo's first solo album 'ME', which started pre-sale on March 6th, exceeded 950,000 pre-orders on this day, two weeks later. This is the highest number ever for a single album by a female K-pop solo artist. 'Me' recorded pre-orders of 510,000 copies in two days and 840,000 copies in a week. In particular, orders poured in from all over the world, including North America, Europe, China, Japan, and Southeast Asia, as well as Korea.

YG said, "Considering that there are about 11 days left until the release date of the album, it is worth looking forward to the first 'Million Seller' title as a K-pop female solo artist." In particular, if Jisoo records a million-seller with “Me,” singer-songwriter Seo Taiji from the group Seo Taiji and Boys, Baekhyun as a solo singer and member of the Korean wave group “EXO,” and Jin as a solo singer and member of the group BTS. Following , he becomes the fourth singer to have a million-seller in both groups and solos. Since 2018, YG has been working on BLACKPINK solo projects sequentially. Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé, who went solo earlier, broke K-pop female solo records on various global charts. Jisoo has been pursuing her solo career through her acting, such as the JTBC drama 'Snowdrop'.

