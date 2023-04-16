BLACKPINK's Jisoo, NewJeans' Minji emerge on top of brand reputation rankings for girl group members in April

Top April girl group member brand reputation rankings are out now; BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and NewJeans’ Minji take the top spots.

Jisoo and Minji; Picture: Courtesy of Jisoo's Instagram and ADOR
Jisoo and Minji; Picture: Courtesy of Jisoo's Instagram and ADOR

BLACKPINK's Jisoo and NewJeans' Minji have emerged as the top two girl group members in April's brand reputation rankings. The Korean Business Research Institute, which analyzes the brand reputation of K-pop idols based on various factors such as consumer engagement, media coverage, and communication, the rankings were calculated using big data collected from March 16 to April 16 and an examination of 635 girl group members.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo at the top

According to the results, BLACKPINK's Jisoo took the top spot with a brand reputation index of 8,544,173, representing a 74.27 percent rise in her score since March. Jisoo's top keyword phrases included ‘FLOWER,’ ‘YouTube,’ and ‘world tour,’ while her top related terms included ‘seductive,’ ‘beautiful,’ and ‘allure.’ The positivity-negativity analysis of the idol indicated 92.73 percent positive reactions.

NewJeans’ Minji took the second spot

While NewJeans' Minji followed behind with a score of 3,377,165, while her bandmate Hanni came in third with a score of 3,163,464. Minji's endorsement deals and variety show appearances contributed to her high ranking.

Other girls on the top for the month of April

BLACKPINK's Jennie finished fourth in April with a brand reputation index of 2,724,103, and NewJeans' Haerin finished fifth with a total score of 2,482,514.

Other girl group members who made it to the top 10 include BLACKPINK’s Rosé at sixth followed by IVE’s Jang Won Young at seventh, Red Velvet’s Joy at eighth, IVE’s Liz at ninth and BLACKPINK’s Lisa at tenth.

Following is the full ranking list of the top 30:

  1. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
  2. NewJeans’ Minji
  3. NewJeans’ Hanni
  4. BLACKPINK’s Jennie
  5. NewJeans’ Haerin
  6. BLACKPINK’s Rosé
  7. IVE’s Jang Won Young
  8. Red Velvet’s Joy
  9. IVE’s Liz
  10. BLACKPINK’s Lisa
  11. NewJeans’ Danielle
  12. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  13. IVE’s An Yu Jin
  14. Red Velvet’s Seulgi
  15. aespa’s Karina
  16. Red Velvet’s Wendy
  17. Red Velvet’s Irene
  18. aespa’s Winter
  19. NewJeans’ Hyein
  20. TWICE’s Jihyo
  21. Girl’s Day’s Hyeri
  22. Girls’ Generation’s YoonA
  23. LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha
  24. Oh My Girl’s YooA
  25. TWICE’s Nayeon
  26. IVE’s Leeseo
  27. IVE’s Gaeul
  28. TWICE’s Jeongyeon
  29. TWICE’s Sana
  30. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa

All K-pop idols have been making waves in the industry with their impressive skills and stunning visuals. 
