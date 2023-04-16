BLACKPINK's Jisoo, NewJeans' Minji emerge on top of brand reputation rankings for girl group members in April
Top April girl group member brand reputation rankings are out now; BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and NewJeans’ Minji take the top spots.
BLACKPINK's Jisoo and NewJeans' Minji have emerged as the top two girl group members in April's brand reputation rankings. The Korean Business Research Institute, which analyzes the brand reputation of K-pop idols based on various factors such as consumer engagement, media coverage, and communication, the rankings were calculated using big data collected from March 16 to April 16 and an examination of 635 girl group members.
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo at the top
According to the results, BLACKPINK's Jisoo took the top spot with a brand reputation index of 8,544,173, representing a 74.27 percent rise in her score since March. Jisoo's top keyword phrases included ‘FLOWER,’ ‘YouTube,’ and ‘world tour,’ while her top related terms included ‘seductive,’ ‘beautiful,’ and ‘allure.’ The positivity-negativity analysis of the idol indicated 92.73 percent positive reactions.
NewJeans’ Minji took the second spot
While NewJeans' Minji followed behind with a score of 3,377,165, while her bandmate Hanni came in third with a score of 3,163,464. Minji's endorsement deals and variety show appearances contributed to her high ranking.
Other girls on the top for the month of April
BLACKPINK's Jennie finished fourth in April with a brand reputation index of 2,724,103, and NewJeans' Haerin finished fifth with a total score of 2,482,514.
Other girl group members who made it to the top 10 include BLACKPINK’s Rosé at sixth followed by IVE’s Jang Won Young at seventh, Red Velvet’s Joy at eighth, IVE’s Liz at ninth and BLACKPINK’s Lisa at tenth.
Following is the full ranking list of the top 30:
- BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
- NewJeans’ Minji
- NewJeans’ Hanni
- BLACKPINK’s Jennie
- NewJeans’ Haerin
- BLACKPINK’s Rosé
- IVE’s Jang Won Young
- Red Velvet’s Joy
- IVE’s Liz
- BLACKPINK’s Lisa
- NewJeans’ Danielle
- Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
- IVE’s An Yu Jin
- Red Velvet’s Seulgi
- aespa’s Karina
- Red Velvet’s Wendy
- Red Velvet’s Irene
- aespa’s Winter
- NewJeans’ Hyein
- TWICE’s Jihyo
- Girl’s Day’s Hyeri
- Girls’ Generation’s YoonA
- LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha
- Oh My Girl’s YooA
- TWICE’s Nayeon
- IVE’s Leeseo
- IVE’s Gaeul
- TWICE’s Jeongyeon
- TWICE’s Sana
- MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
All K-pop idols have been making waves in the industry with their impressive skills and stunning visuals.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat
ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook at Coachella 2023: Resting rumours of performance with Justin Bieber star interacts with fans
A tenacious individual and a witty writer who graduated with a degree in Journalism & Mass Communication with over t... Read more