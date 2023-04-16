BLACKPINK's Jisoo, NewJeans' Minji emerge on top of brand reputation rankings for girl group members in April

BLACKPINK's Jisoo and NewJeans' Minji have emerged as the top two girl group members in April's brand reputation rankings. The Korean Business Research Institute, which analyzes the brand reputation of K-pop idols based on various factors such as consumer engagement, media coverage, and communication, the rankings were calculated using big data collected from March 16 to April 16 and an examination of 635 girl group members.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo at the top

According to the results, BLACKPINK's Jisoo took the top spot with a brand reputation index of 8,544,173, representing a 74.27 percent rise in her score since March. Jisoo's top keyword phrases included ‘FLOWER,’ ‘YouTube,’ and ‘world tour,’ while her top related terms included ‘seductive,’ ‘beautiful,’ and ‘allure.’ The positivity-negativity analysis of the idol indicated 92.73 percent positive reactions.

NewJeans’ Minji took the second spot

While NewJeans' Minji followed behind with a score of 3,377,165, while her bandmate Hanni came in third with a score of 3,163,464. Minji's endorsement deals and variety show appearances contributed to her high ranking.

Other girls on the top for the month of April

BLACKPINK's Jennie finished fourth in April with a brand reputation index of 2,724,103, and NewJeans' Haerin finished fifth with a total score of 2,482,514.

Other girl group members who made it to the top 10 include BLACKPINK’s Rosé at sixth followed by IVE’s Jang Won Young at seventh, Red Velvet’s Joy at eighth, IVE’s Liz at ninth and BLACKPINK’s Lisa at tenth.

Following is the full ranking list of the top 30:

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo NewJeans’ Minji NewJeans’ Hanni BLACKPINK’s Jennie NewJeans’ Haerin BLACKPINK’s Rosé IVE’s Jang Won Young Red Velvet’s Joy IVE’s Liz BLACKPINK’s Lisa NewJeans’ Danielle Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon IVE’s An Yu Jin Red Velvet’s Seulgi aespa’s Karina Red Velvet’s Wendy Red Velvet’s Irene aespa’s Winter NewJeans’ Hyein TWICE’s Jihyo Girl’s Day’s Hyeri Girls’ Generation’s YoonA LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha Oh My Girl’s YooA TWICE’s Nayeon IVE’s Leeseo IVE’s Gaeul TWICE’s Jeongyeon TWICE’s Sana MAMAMOO’s Hwasa

All K-pop idols have been making waves in the industry with their impressive skills and stunning visuals.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook at Coachella 2023: Resting rumours of performance with Justin Bieber star interacts with fans