BLACKPINK's Jisoo opens up on challenges faced while filming Newtopia in candid chat with Red Velvet's Selugi; WATCH

On August 16, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo made a special appearance on Red Velvet’s Seulgi's YouTube channel for her Hi Selugi series, bringing a refreshing dose of candid conversation and friendship to fans. In this latest vlog installment titled Vacation Life, Seulgi and Jisoo, long-time friends, shared an intimate meal while reflecting on their recent activities and the challenges they faced.

In the latest Vacation Life vlog episode, Seulgi welcomed Jisoo to her channel for a relaxed and candid conversation over a meal. The two stars delved into Jisoo's recent work on Newtopia, which just wrapped up filming. The project, based on the novel Influenza, has intrigued fans with its adaptation into a new dystopian narrative.

Seulgi kicked off the discussion by acknowledging the completion of the filming. “I heard the shooting wrapped up yesterday,” she said, expressing admiration for Jisoo’s dedication. Jisoo responded with a chuckle, “Lol, really?” before elaborating on the challenges of the shoot. The BLACKPINK member shared that while the overall experience was positive, the summer heat posed a significant challenge. “We wore the same clothes in July that we wore in December,” Jisoo revealed, highlighting the struggle to maintain continuity in extreme temperatures.

When Seulgi inquired about the timing of the filming, Jisoo clarified that it began in December, which meant enduring the harsh winter conditions while maintaining the same wardrobe and hairstyle throughout. Seulgi's curiosity about Jisoo’s weight and appearance during the shoot was met with a playful hint from Jisoo; “Check it out on the broadcast.”

Advertisement

Jisoo also shared her newfound interest in genre films, particularly dystopian ones, sparked by her role in Newtopia. Although she hadn’t previously been a fan of genre pieces, the script piqued her curiosity, leading her to explore the genre more deeply. “When I watch those kinds of genres, I think a lot… 'What if… it was me?’” she reflected.

This episode of Hi Seulgi not only offered fans a glimpse into Jisoo’s professional challenges but also showed the warm friendship between the two artists. The vlog was a delightful blend of personal anecdotes and professional insights, making it a must-watch for fans of both BLACKPINK and Red Velvet.

Watch the full video here;

Earlier on August 15, Seulgi had teased Jisoo’s appearance with a fun internet challenge video on her YouTube channel, featuring the song Cupid’s Chokehold by Gym Class Heroes. The playful announcement set the stage for an engaging episode that did not disappoint.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Jisoo has fans guessing about her possible solo comeback with new cryptic message; know more