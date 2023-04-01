BLACKPINK’s Jisoo quickly breaks several records on Hanteo and YouTube with solo album ME and track FLOWER

According to agency YG Entertainment on April 1st, Hanteo Chart, a record sales aggregation site, Jisoo's first solo single 'ME' recorded sales of 875,149 copies in one day as soon as it was released at 1:00 PM KST the previous day.

She broke the record for the highest sales of a female K-Pop solo album in Korea on the day of release alone. Previously, the highest Initial Chodong sales figure for a K-pop female solo artist was Lisa's 'LALISA'. It was followed by Rosé's 'R'. As a result, the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places in the category were all taken by BLACKPINK members. The corresponding performance of the index was predicted early. 'ME' exceeded 950,000 pre-orders in two weeks (as of March 20) and 1.31 million in three weeks. The 'FLOWER' music video is also popular. As soon as it was released, this music video, which went straight to the top of the worldwide trending video on YouTube, reached the top of the 'most viewed video in 24 hours' and now has exceeded 40 million views.

Jisoo's solo album title song 'FLOWER', which was released the previous day (March 31), topped the iTunes Worldwide Song Chart. This is the result of reaching the top spot in a total of 57 countries, showing the distribution of popularity in each country, including the United States, North and South America, Europe and Asia. The reaction on the domestic music charts is also great. As soon as 'Flower' was released, it went straight to No. 1 on Naver Vibe and topped the real-time charts of Melon, Genie, and Bugs. In particular, Melon, which is tallied by adding the 24-hour usage and the number of real-time users, is climbing the chart throne with a rapid upward trend.

Jisoo's identity as a solo artist is in full bloom with the title song 'FLOWER'. A minimal arrangement was added to the unique sound of the bass. The lyrical lyrics and melody line harmoniously blend with Jisoo's unique vocals. Its unique dreamy atmosphere is expected to evoke a strong addiction. The b-side song 'All Eyes On Me' shows Jisoo's vocal ability. It is a song that stands out with a lively drum sound added to real guitar and bass, and a deadly lead line.

