BLACKPINK's Jisoo radiates ethereal beauty in unseen Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman cameo clips

YG STAGE dropped the behind-the-scenes footage of Jisoo's cameo in Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman. The BLACKPINK member's photos from the scenes were also released on the agency's official Instagram dedicated to the actors. Find below the images and clips from the behind-the-scenes of Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman featuring Jisoo.

Behind-the-scenes of Jisoo in Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman

On September 28, YG STAGE dropped the unreleased clips from the recently released film called Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman. The clips unveiled how gorgeous Jisoo looked in the white Korean traditional dress called hanbok while holding a hand fan which is known as buchae in her hand. While filming the scene she revealed that was hungry and wanted to have curry. This was after Park Soi told Jisoo that she had had curry. Park Soi is a child actress under YG STAGE who was also in the film. Park Soi previously appeared in Ahn Bo Hyun's drama See You in My 19th Life. It was previously revealed by the director of the film that BLACKPINK member Jisoo would make a guest appearance in the film. Jisoo played the role of a traditional fairy and the director revealed that she was chosen for this particular role because of her exceptional acting. After watching her drama Snowdrop alongside Jung Hae In which was released last year, the director was sure that Jisoo would do an amazing job as the traditional fairy.

About Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman

Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman featured Kang Dong Won, Huh Joon Ho, Esom, Lee Dong Hwi, and Kim Jong Soo featured in this comic thriller. The plot revolves around Dr. Cheon, played by Kang Dong Won, who performs exorcisms on people. Dr. Cheon does not believe in ghosts or spiritual beings, but his ghost-like knowledge helps him operate his business since he likes playing with people's minds. He encounters Esom's character Yu Kyung one day, who asks him to assist her possessed younger sister. Yu Kyung, Dr. Cheon's new client has the ability to perceive ghosts. The film premiered on September 27.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo transforms into a beautiful fairy in NEW stills for Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman