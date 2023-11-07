BLACKPINK's Jisoo recommends THIS song by Jennie instead of FLOWER; Fans root for 'JenSoo'

BLACKPINK's Jisoo recently amazed her fans on Weverse while interacting with them and answering a whole lot of questions that came her way. One such question was about her current favorite song that she is listening to. She picked one of her teammate Jennie's tracks and you would be surprised to know what it was. Jisoo also took to Instagram to post a heartwarming story for her fans.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo is a Jennie stan

Weverse is a platform where fans are allowed to interact with their favorite idols through text messages while artists go live on the app. Recently on the K-pop group BLACKPINK's Weverse channel, a fan asked a random question to the eldest member of the K-pop group, Jisoo. She was asked about what was the song of the day and also suggesting that it was Flower, Jisoo's solo debut single from album ME.

The All Eyes on Me singer was quick to showcase her smart instincts and replied that it was Jennie's You & Me that she was currently listening to on the audio streaming platform. Take a look at the recent interaction here: BLINK: Jisoo! What's the song of the day? Is it Flower? JISOO: You & Me.. LOL (heart emoji) I love You and me I like that I can listen to it on streaming platforms

This humble gesture won hearts and fans spoke about how casually she cheered for Jennie's second solo track. You & Me was released in October 2023 as a gift from Jennie to her fans. It was also performed by her on the Born Pink Tour for the first time before release. Amid the ongoing contract uncertainty, this recent interaction comes as a breath of fresh air for fans.

Accomplishments of Jennie's You & Me

Previously, BTS' Jungkook had also spoke about the track. You & Me was released with an official dance performance video on YouTube on its premiere day. The single released by Jennie has Original and Coachella versions along with a separate Jazz rendition that Jennie performed.

You & Me topped the iTunes chart worldwide and stayed over the chart for over five weeks consecutively. It also landed at No.13 on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs chart with over 23 million streams in a week. It entered the Billboard Global 200 list at No.7 as well.

