BLACKPINK’s Jisoo records 1 million pre-orders for debut album ME; Joins Adele and Taylor Swift with feat

BLACKPINK fans have been waiting for far too long to see Jisoo going solo and now that the time is here, they’re offering her unconditional support. Well set to make her debut on March 31, with the single album ‘ME’, Jisoo’s record has already raked in a staggering number of pre-records crossing 1 million as of 23 March.

Jisoo as a million seller

A very rare and commendable feat, Jisoo is already a million seller even before the album is out. While the title is one the artists desire way into their music careers, the BLACKPINK member has displayed her superstar power once again. Just a day ago the reports of ‘ME’ selling 950K units were made making the fans proud of Jisoo. However, the latest numbers show that an astounding 1 million stock pre-orders have been recorded for her upcoming debut. This has officially made her the first female K-pop soloist to sell 1 million albums just via pre-sale. The same was confirmed by her agency YG Entertainment.

‘ME’ pre-orders began in March and will last until her debut comes about on March 31, with shipment expected in mid-April. Since over a week is left for the release, Jisoo is expected to extend her record further. Previously, it was fellow BLACKPINK member Lisa who held the record with her 800K pre-orders for her own debut with ‘LALISA’. Moreover, with this record, she will join Seo Taiji (of Seo Taiji and Boys), EXO‘s Baekhyun, and BTS‘ Jin to achieve 1 million pre-orders, becoming only the fourth Korean act in history. Previously, only two female acts, Adele and Taylor Swift have been able to reach this number.

Jisoo’s debut

Being the last one from her group to go solo, Jisoo’s debut album is one of the most anticipated releases of 2023 with reports of YG Entertainment putting in their highest budget on the release. The ‘Snowdrop’ star has teased high-quality teasers and mood films up until the release of the album with special editions planned. The BLACKPINK member’s single album ‘ME’ along with the title track ‘FLOWER’ will drop on March 31 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST).

