BLACKPINK’s Jisoo records 15.2 million Spotify monthly listeners surpassing BTS’ Jimin

Jisoo recently made her solo music debut with the single album 'Me' on March 31, 2023. The album broke numerous records, debuting at number one on the Circle Album Chart and selling 1.03 million copies in less than two days. This achievement makes ‘ME’ the best-selling album of all time by a female soloist in South Korea and the first to sell over a million copies.

Jisoo becomes top K-pop soloist with most monthly listeners

Jisoo has set a new record as the K-pop Soloist with the most monthly listeners on Spotify, exceeding 14.94 million on the platform. What's more impressive is that she achieved this feat in just 22 days since the creation of her official profile on the platform, making her the fastest K-pop soloist to surpass 14 million monthly listeners on Spotify. This accomplishment surpasses other popular artists such as Lisa (26 days), Jungkook (148 days), Jimin (349 days), as well as beloved groups like Fifty Fifty (140 days) and NewJeans (165 days). Jisoo’s swift rise in popularity on Spotify is a testament to her talent and growing fanbase, cementing her as a top soloist in the K-pop industry.

Jisoo’s album ‘ME’ crosses 100M streams on Spotify

BLACKPINK's Jisoo has achieved yet another major milestone as a soloist, becoming the K-pop soloist with the most monthly listeners on Spotify. The announcement came as her debut single album, 'ME,' also made history by becoming the fastest album by a K-pop female soloist to surpass 100 million streams on the streaming platform.

The lead single from the album, 'Flower,' was also a commercial success, peaking at number two on the Billboard Global 200 and the Circle Digital Chart. It also made history by becoming the highest-charting song by a Korean female soloist on the Canadian Hot 100, the NZ Singles Chart, and the UK Singles Chart.

Earlier, it was reported that ME’s lead single ‘FLOWER,’ had achieved several milestones on Spotify. The song debuted at number one on the platform's "Top Songs Global Debut" chart and became the K-pop act with the biggest debut on the weekly global chart this year. It also became the fastest song by a K-pop soloist to reach 50 million views on the platform, highlighting its immediate impact from the day of its release.

Jisoo's successful debut as a soloist is no surprise given her popularity as a member of BLACKPINK.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat