BLACKPINK’s Jisoo rings in 28th birthday by opening solo YouTube channel: Trends worldwide with BLINKs’ wishes

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo aka Kim Jisoo just turned 28 today and BLINKs cannot keep calm. Happy Birthday Jisoo has been trending worldwide on Twitter as fans have been consistently sharing adorable pictures and videos with everyone’s favourite K-pop idol. Jisoo is one of the most loved K-pop idols who is also an actress, singer, and global ambassador for multiple brands. Fans have taken turns to make this birthday for the K-pop idol more special with their wishes and messages. One user on Twitter referred to Jisoo as the ‘queen of hearts’ while another praises her to be special ‘like no one else’. Fans have also been waiting for her solo debut soon and have expressed their excitement. Her sophisticated fashion sense also did not go unnoticed by her fans, who took to their socials to admire the idol for the same.

Jisoo Opens Solo YouTube Channel on 28th Birthday Jisoo, in turn, also amazed her fans by ringing in her birthday with the launching of her solo YouTube channel. At midnight KST on her birthday, the K-pop idol celebrated by uploading first ever video to her brand new solo YouTube channel. The Korean name for the channel, ‘행복지수 103%’, translates to the ‘happiness Jisoo 103 per cent’ that transforms into the ‘happiness index 103 per cent. The first video is from the recent tour stop of BLACKPINK in London. She takes the audience around the London city while giving them an idea of the schedule before and after the concerts along with the good food that she eats while in the city. The description of this new video mentions that the proceeds gained through the ‘happiness Jisoo 103 per cent’ channel will be donated to the charities. She wishes that everyone’s happiness goes higher than ever before. Her fans and audience have commended Jisoo for this wise initiative, with many people blessing her on the birthday. Fans fully support this channel and its ability to get a better peek in BLACKPINK’s life. One user mentions in the comment ‘she is so sweet’.

Kim Jisoo’s K-drama Debut Outside of Jisoo’s well-established music career, she is also trying her hand at Korean dramas. She made her K-drama acting debut with one of highly awaited shows, ‘Snowdrop’, opposite the actor Jung Hae In. The story of ‘Snowdrop’ sets in the backdrop of 1987, when many of the protesting university students were acquitted of being North Korean spies. The show follows an enduring love story between a university student who lives in an all-women’s dormitory and a North Korean spy, played respectively by the BLACKPINK member and Jung Hae In. BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Rosé came out with their fellow band mate’s support Jisoo. Both of them took to their social media to inform their fans that they are watching the ’Snowdrop' premiere on television. Jisoo’s Solo Debut YG Entertainment, Jisoo’s agency also informed the people that the K-pop star is currently working on her solo debut, which will be released this year. She is the final member of the BLACKPINK group who has to debut her career as a solo singer. Jisoo is currently recording for her album while her agency has informed that she is done with her photo shoot for the album. In 2023, she will soon giver her fans with the good news about the release date of the album. Fans were quick to react to the news and expressed their excitement over Twitter. One user tweeted being increasingly excited for Jisoo’s solo debut as no one can match her creativity. Others mentioned that this K-pop idol has one of the most beautiful voice, which will make this solo debut all the more special. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has been all over the place with her iconic fashion sense, K-drama debut, solo YouTube channel, and upcoming solo debut album. Fans have made her birthday even more special with the hashtag “Happy birthday Jisoo” trending worldwide on Twitter. Netizens have also taken to their socials to express their excitement about the K-Pop idol’s greater advancement in her career.

