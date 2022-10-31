BLACKPINK’s Jisoo shows love and support for close friend Hyeri’s new drama ‘May I Help You?’

Hyeri posted two photos on her Instagram on October 29th with the caption, "Churros and snacks in the snack truck that Jisoo sent me. You’re so busy with the world tour so I’m extremely grateful for always taking care of me. Jisoo is the best, I love you my friend" . In the published photo, Hyeri is posing excitedly with a V pose in front of the coffee truck sent by BLACKPINK’s Jisoo. In another photo, she has a snack pouch in one hand as she points to it, making a fresh look. The close friendship between the two captivates the viewers.

Hyeri's role on 'May I Help You?':

Meanwhile, Hyeri is playing an active role as a funeral director Baek Dong Joo in the MBC drama 'May I Help You' which follows her having a special ability that allows her to see and talk to dead people. The dead people ask Baek Dong Joo to grant their last wish. If Baek Dong Joo doesn't grant their wishes, her day becomes filled with bad luck.

This motivates her to listen to their wishes and grant them their wishes, with the help of Kim Tae Hee (Lee Jun Young). Kim Tae Hee is an employee at errand service A Dime A Job, which is owned by his uncle Vincent (Lee Gyu Han). A Dime A Job provides service for pretty much anything clients ask for, even minor things like changing light bulbs. Kim Tae Hee does his best for his clients.

Jisoo:

Jisoo is a South Korean singer and actress. She is best known as a member of the best-selling K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, formed by YG Entertainment, in August 2016. Outside of her music career, she made her acting debut with a cameo role in the 2015 series ‘The Producers’ and played her first leading role in the JTBC series ‘Snowdrop’ (2021–22).

