BLACKPINK's Jisoo spotted on dinner date with Youth of May actress Go Min Si in Paris

BLACKPINK's Jisoo who is currently in the capital city of France was spotted catching up with an unexpected friend over dinner. The flower singer is in Paris to attend various events taking place related to the ongoing Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024. Jisoo took to her Instagram to share a sneak-peek from her recent visit to a French restaurant.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo spotted with actress Go Min Si in Paris

Recently BLACKPINK's Jisoo took to her official Instagram account where she shared a photo of her sitting in a classy restaurant in Paris. The Snowdrop actress had tagged fellow actress Go Min Si as the photographer for the image. Jisso was seen hanging out with her friend Go Min Si over dinner in one of the restaurants in Paris. Go Min Si also took to her Instagram to post a picture on her story and tagged Jisoo to give the photography credit. Both actresses are currently in the city to be a part of Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 event activities. Later that day BLACKPINK's Jisoo was also spotted at fellow bandmate Lisa's Crazy Horse Paris performance. The internet was abuzz seeing both the artists together. Jisoo was dressed in casual attire whereas Go Min Si opted for an all-black look.

About Go Min Si

Go Min Si is a South Korean actress known for K-dramas like Sweet Home, Love Alarm, and more. Go Min Si made her directorial debut in 2016 with the film Parallel Novel and gained popularity as an actress after her appearance in the web series 72 Seconds season 3. She is known to play dynamic roles in various dramas like Youth Of May which aired in 2021 along with the mystery action series Jirisan. She recently appeared in the web series Reincarnation Romance alongside co-actor Lee Do Hyun. She has won various accolades like SBS Drama Awards, KBS Drama Awards for Youth Of May, and more

