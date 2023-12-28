BLACKPINK’s Jisoo takes home four trophies, BTS’ Jungkook wins Best Male Artist at Asian Pop Music Awards 2023
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, BTS’ Jungkook, Stray Kids, and many other K-pop idols are among the top winners of the distinguished Asian Pop Music Awards 2023. Read on to find out the other recipients!
The prestigious Asian Pop Music Awards 2023 (APMA 2023) were organized virtually on December 27. The annual ceremony was hosted by Grace Chan, the former Miss Hong Kong 2013. The recently concluded event honors exceptionally talented musicians across the Asian regions.
The nominations for the event were disclosed in November, and after a month, presenter Grace Chan announced the list of winners in various categories. While BLACKPINK’s Jisoo bagged numerous awards as a soloist, the quartet’s 2023 single titled The Girls won in the category of Top 20 Songs of the Year. On the other hand, BTS’ Jungkook earned the title of the Best Male Artist of the Year, and ZEOBASEONE received the Best New Artist award.
Jisoo secures four titles including Best Female Artist, BTS’ Jungkook earns Best Male Artist
Asian Pop Music Awards 2023 marked the celebration of musical excellence, with a special shout-out to the K-pop idols. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo added four more trophies to her already extensive list of achievements. She clinched the title of the Best Female Artist and People’s Choice Award. Her latest single, FLOWER, won in two categories: Song of the Year and Top 20 Songs of the Year.
BTS’ Jungkook solo debut album GOLDEN emerged victorious in the Top 20 Albums Of The Year category. The K-pop idol’s single Seven claimed a spot in the Top 20 Songs of the Year.
The other winners included EXO (Best Music Video - Let Me In), NewJeans and Stray Kids (Best Group), (G)I-DLE (Best Album of the Year - I Feel), SEVENTEEN (Best Dance Performance - Super), and many others.
More about Jisoo and Jungkook's solo album
Jisoo and Jungkook are part of two mega-successful K-pop groups, BLACKPINK and BTS. The duo embarked on their solo journey in 2023. Jisoo’s single album, ME, and its title track, FLOWER, scripted history as the album sold 876K copies within 24 hours of release. FLOWER secured a spot in YouTube's Top 5 most-viewed music videos by female artists in 2023.
Meanwhile, Jungkook’s solo debut GOLDEN unlocked several milestones as it became the first K-pop solo album to spend three weeks in Billboard 200's Top 20. From Seven to Standing Next to You, all the tracks of this album topped the global charts. Moreover, the single Seven became the fastest song to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify, surpassing Miley Cyrus' Flowers.
