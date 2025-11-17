BLACKPINK’s Jisoo talks about ‘perfect love’ and falling back on herself, post Ahn Bo Hyun break up

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun were in a short-lived public relationship from August to October 2023. The news of their dating was met with a lot of support from fans on both sides; however, their busy schedules acted as a catalyst for their break-up, leaving many reeling from sadness. The songstress has now spoken up about her definition of perfect love and whether she’s working hard to love herself.

Jisoo reveals how she feels about love

As revealed by Elle Korea, the Snowdrop star, when asked about love and its most perfect form, said, “Most human emotions are connected to love, so I think it’s only natural that I end up talking about all different kinds of love. There’s no such thing as perfect love. Maybe the final stage of love is living with each other while trying to understand one another as much as possible, getting as close to perfection as we can.” Her words come as advice and a reminder to fans of her many songs that are framed around the concept of romance and how affection always finds its way into her life and art.

A lot of her music centers around love, including her solo album AMORTAGE and her most recent collaboration, EYES CLOSED with Zayn Malik, formerly of One Direction.

Amid her journey to seek love, Jisoo is falling back to the basics and remembering how, amid everything, she will have her ownself. She said, "I've always lived my life loving myself and taking good care of myself. I just hope I can continue to do so. When times get tough, I always have myself, so I hope I can overcome them without wavering even at the slightest gust of wind."

Currently, the 30-year-old is touring the globe alongside her BLACKPINK mates. The DEADLINE World Tour will continue till the end of January 2026 and is expected to extend further, following the release of the group’s new album.

