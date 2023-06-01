BLACKPINK’s Jisoo tests positive for COVID-19 during BORN PINK world tour; Singer to sit out concerts in Japan

"BLACKPINK member Jisoo contracted COVID-19 on June 1," BLACKPINK's agency, YG Entertainment, stated on the fan community Weverse on June 1. Jisoo had mild symptoms of the cold on May 30. A self-test confirmed her negative, but today she was finally confirmed. They went on to say that Jisoo had a strong desire to perform in order to fulfill her promise to the fans who had been waiting for her for a long time.

Jisoo's condition:

However, Jisoo eventually made the decision not to participate in the performance for the sake of everyone's safety and the health of the other artists. Only Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé will perform on the BORN PINK world tour, which will take place in Osaka, Japan, on June 3 and 4. They asked for the support of the fans as they tried their best to present the performance as scheduled because they are aware of the expectations of the fans who have been waiting for it.

Jisoo's activities:

Jisoo's first single album 'ME' surpassed 200 million streams on Spotify. The album, which incorporates the hit track 'FLOWER', turned into the fastest album by a Korean female solo artist to reach 200 million streams in 57 days. Previously, ME set a record for the quickest Korean female solo artist album to reach 100 million Spotify streams in 20 days. From March 31 to April 6, the album sold a total of 1.17 million copies, breaking the first-week sales record for a K-pop female solo singer and becoming a Million Seller.

BLACKPINK's achievements:

On YouTube, the music video for BLACKPINK's Kill This Love has surpassed 1.8 billion views. The number of views was recorded approximately four years and one month after it was released due to the consistent love of fans all over the world. BLACKPINK became the first K-pop artist to have two music videos that have received more than 1.8 billion views with this. Their other huge hit, DDU-DU DDU-DU, had the same amount of views in the past and is currently on its way to 2.1 billion.

