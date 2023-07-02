BLACKPINK's Jisoo thanks fans as FLOWER grabs another music show win after 93 days of release

BLACKPINK's Jisoo received the 9th Win for her solo debut song FLOWER on July 2. The singer took to Instagram to thank fans for voting for her even after months of release of her song. Jisoo became the only K-pop soloist with the most wins in the year 2023 with her song FLOWER.

Jisoo's Instagram story

On July 2, Jisoo's FLOWER was nominated for the SBS Inkigayo music show win against aespa's SPICY and LE SSERAFIM's Eve, Psyche, and the Bluebeard's Wife. The BLACKPINK member took home her 9th music win for FLOWER even after almost three months after the song's release. Jisoo posted an Instagram story to thank her fans for the beautiful gift she received. Jisoo said, "BLINK!... How could it be!... I still feel like I am receiving gifts from you all Blinks. Thank you so much. I love you". The idol's 9th win made her the only K-pop soloist in 2023 to have the most number of wins with only one song FLOWER.

Jisoo also joins ZICO for receiving a triple crown win from both SBS Inkigayo and Show Championship. This is not the first time Jisoo has posted about her Inkigayo wins on her story and fans loved to see her celebrate all these wins. While Jisoo could not be there to receive her award, fans noticed SHINee dancing to FLOWER, as SHINee members Key, Minho, and Taemin did the hook step of the song.

Other Achievements by FLOWER

Jisoo's FLOWER music video, released on YouTube on March 31, reached 300 million views and 9.5 million likes in just 88 days. With this achievement, her music video became the fastest by a Korean female soloist to reach 300 million views on YouTube for a music video. Jisoo also became the fastest Korean artist to surpass 100 million streams on Spotify in 32 days breaking her fellow member Lisa's record. From ruling over multiple international music charts to trending on social media platforms like Tik Tok and Instagram, Jisoo's FLOWER continues to be popular and the hype does not seem to settle as the BLACKPINK singer keeps shattering records.

