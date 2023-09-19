BLACKPINK's Jisoo to appear as traditional fairy in Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman? See what director has to say

The upcoming Korean film Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman will feature a cameo of Jisoo of BLACKPINK. Raising expectations among fans, the BLACKPINK member was chosen for a special appearance in the film. Read on to learn more about Jisoo's character in the film.

Jisoo in Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman

On September 19, the director of the film sat down in an interview and revealed that Jisoo of BLACKPINK will make a cameo in Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman. While this came out as a surprise to fans and netizens, there was a reason why she was cast for this particular role. Not only is Jisoo an amazing vocalist but she has also flaunted her acting skills in K-dramas. She has given a spectacular performance as the main lead of the drama Snowdrop alongside Jung Hae In. Talking about her role as a traditional fairy in Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman director Kim Seong Sik said, "While looking for someone who fits the image of a fairy, I could only think of Jisoo after watching the drama Snowdrop". Director Kim Seong Sik further revealed how they ended up with Jisoo for the role.

He said, "It was 50 percent because of the fan sentiment while 50 percent as her schedule matched". Fans have expressed their excitement to see Jisoo in another acting project. Previously Jisoo was offered the main lead role in the drama Influenza and she is currently reviewing it.

About Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman

The film is about Dr. Cheon, played by Kang Dong Won, who fakes exorcism on people. Dr. Cheon is not someone who believes in ghosts or possession by spiritual beings but his ghost-like insight helps him run his business as he believes that he is playing with people's minds. One day he meets Esom's character Yu Kyung who requests him to help her possessed younger sister. Dr. Cheon's new client Yu Kyung can see ghosts. The trailer of the film was released on September 7 depicting the kind of adventures he and his team will go on as they encounter a real case of possession. This comedy thriller starring Huh Joon Ho, Esom, Lee Dong Hwi, and Kim Jong Soo is scheduled to release on September 27.

