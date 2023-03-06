BLACKPINK‘s Jisoo to finally make solo debut, 1st teaser image and date released

After much anticipation, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s solo debut has been officially announced. Fans of the band have been eagerly looking forward to Jisoo’s debut who was the only one out of the four members of BLACKPINK who had not made her solo debut yet. BLACKPINK recently took to their official SNS accounts and released a teaser image with a date on it for Jisoo’s upcoming project. Jisoo will make her debut at the end of this month on March 31, 2023.

The teaser image

The teaser image is adorned with some exquisite blue hour aesthetics. A dimly lit picture shows a bright, red piece of clothing lying in the middle of a field. The said landscape stands tall against the backdrop of some grey, mellow mountains. The sombre tone of the image might be indicative of a soft concept. Since the debut projects of Lisa, Jennie and Rosé were in direct alignment with their respective images as individual artists, Jisoo too might get a concept that aligns with her overall image as a public figure.

Jennie, Lisa and Rosé’s solo debut

Jennie was the first BLACKPINK member to make her solo debut. Her single ‘Solo’ was released in November, 2018. The song was a massive hit and further established Jennie as a promising artist. The song was quick to top both local and international weekly charts. Rosé was the second BLACKPINK member to make her solo debut. ‘On The Ground’ and ‘Gone’ were two singles on her album that garnered immense popularity. The songs were a hit both within and outside South Korea. Lisa was the third BLACKPINK member to make her solo debut. Her solo album ‘Lalisa’ was released in September, 2021. Singles ‘Lalisa’ and ‘Money’ from Lisa’s solo album were massive hits and rewarded her with multiple accolades.

What is Jisoo doing in 2023?

Now that Jisoo is finally making her solo debut, it should not be too hard to assume that this is going to be an eventful year for the BLACKPINK member. Even before the announcement of her solo debut, Jisoo was seen having quite a notable start to the year. The artist was seen at the Dior autumn/winter fashion show 2023 where she showed up in an exquisite bright, purple dress.

