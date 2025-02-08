BLACKPINK’s Jisoo to perform at Inkigayo for upcoming solo album AMORTAGE promotions on February 16



BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is all set to make her solo comeback with her first mini-album AMORTAGE. The K-pop star has also announced that she will be performing at Inkigayo following the record’s release. Fans are excited about her appearance as it will be after several years Jisoo will be taking the stage as a solo artist.

On February 7, 2025, the South Korean news outlet Xsports reported that BLACKPINK’s Jisoo would be making an appearance at Inkigayo. She will be releasing her debut mini-album AMORTAGE on February 14, 2025, and will be performing the new songs for the first time live on-stage at the music show. SBS’s Inkigayo is a popular television program where K-pop artists perform as guests to promote their new music releases.

However, due to her busy schedule, Inkigayo will be Jisoo’s only music show appearance. The artist’s upcoming album AMORTAGE includes the title track Earthquake, along with Your Love, TEARS, and Hugs & Kisses. Jisoo is expected to perform the title track on Inkigayo.

Previously, Jisoo released her debut solo single album Me in 2023 and instantly became one of the best-selling records of the year. Moreover, the title track Flower became a viral sensation on social media platforms due to its eye-catching hook step.

The K-pop star has launched her own agency, BLISSOO, with AMORTAGE marking her first music release under the company. Recently, she has been primarily focused on her acting career, having just wrapped up filming for Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint, where she starred alongside industry heavyweights Lee Min Ho and Ahn Hyo Seop. Adding to the excitement, it was also announced that Jisoo will take on a leading role in the upcoming drama Monthly Boyfriend, opposite Seo In Guk.

Moreover, the actress is currently starring in the K-drama series Newtopia opposite Park Jeong Min. Based on the novel Influenza by Han Sang Woon, the story follows Jaeyoon, a soldier, and his girlfriend, Youngjoo, who, after breaking up, must fight through hordes of zombies in a high-rise building in Seoul. The show premiered on February 7, 2025.