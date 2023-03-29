BLACKPINK’s Jisoo to star in the Park Myung Soo’s web show Hal Myung Soo; YG Entertainment confirms

According to YG Entertainment on March 29th, Jisoo recently finished recording the web entertainment 'Hal Myungsoo' hosted by Park Myung Soo. 'Hal Myung Soo' is a content that contains the process of experiencing various experiences by Park Myung Soo.

ME:

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK's Jisoo started full-fledged promotion ahead of the release of his first solo album 'ME' on the 31st. At midnight on March 29th, Jisoo's solo album title song 'FLOWER' music video teaser video was released, raising expectations for his comeback. The video of about 21 seconds contains sensuous visual beauty and part of the sound source, which is receiving an explosive response. Solo artist Jisoo is overwhelmed with her existence. Jisoo boasted a strong attraction with various auras such as unknown loneliness, elegant atmosphere, and captivating charisma, drawing admiration for a long time. The appearance of perfectly digesting the colorful outfits is also a point that raised fans' expectations.

Here, the lyrical lyrics and melody of "I left only the scent of flowers" on top of the minimal arrangement harmonized with Jisoo's charming tone, capturing the listener's ears at once. While the gradually rising sound created tension, red flowers bloomed between Jisoo's outstretched hands, raising curiosity about the performance he would present. Meanwhile, Jisoo's debut solo album 'ME' will be released on March 31 at 0:00 Eastern time in the US and 1:00 PM KST. A total of two tracks, title song 'FLOWER' and b-side song 'All Eyes On Me', were recorded. The music video was filmed in all locations overseas with the largest production cost ever for BLACKPINK. Jisoo first meets with fans through 'Countdown Live' on BLACKPINK's YouTube channel from 12:00 PM (KST) on the same day, an hour before the album's release. We plan to tell a variety of stories, including the introduction of new songs and the story behind the music video.

Jisoo of the girl group BLACKPINK’s first solo album to be released on the 31st has exceeded 1.24 million pre-orders. It is the highest ever for a K-pop female solo singer, YG Entertainment announced on the 28th. Her solo album 'ME' has few days left until the release date, so the final pre-order volume is expected to increase further.

