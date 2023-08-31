BLACKPINK's Jisoo to star in zombie thriller drama Influenza alongside Shooting Stars' Park Jung Min

BLACKPINK member Jisoo will reportedly play a role in an upcoming Zombie K-drama along with Park Jung Min. On August 31, a Korean media outlet reported that Jisoo will be making a K-drama comeback in a different genre from the previous one. This has induced excitement among fans who are all set to see her on-screen again.

Jisoo will join Park Jung Min for a zombie thriller drama

According to the reports, BLACKPINK's eldest member will be returning to the small screen after Snodrop with the Shooting Stars actor. This K-drama is called Influenza where a zombie apocalypse occurs before a couple decides to part ways. The actor will be taking the lead as a soldier who broke up with his girlfriend. It is based on a novel written by author Han Sang Woon. The screenplay of this drama has been written by Han Jin Won who is widely famous for the Oscar-winning film Parasite and Jin Jo Jin. The K-drama will be directed by Yoon Seong Hyun who is known for his works like Time to Hunt. Given Jisoo's enormous worldwide fanbase sure seems ecstatic to hear about this, YG Entertainment has also confirmed that she has been offered the role in the drama and is considering it. SEM Company has not yet responded to the reports.

Jisoo and Park Jung Min's characters in Influenza

This thriller story is about a soldier Jae Yoon (reportedly offered to Park Jung Min) who breaks up with his girlfriend Young Joo (offered to Jisoo). Young Joo is recovering from heartbreak and is new to society as she has been sheltered most of her life. She tries to see her ex-boyfriend but suddenly encounters a zombie which brings in a huge change in her as she needs to survive this situation. Meanwhile, Jae Yoon is a 26-year-old man seeking an alternative service in the defense industry. He clung on to his girlfriend as he was anxious about his future, however, he decided to part ways with her instead. Encountered by a horse of Zombie, Jae Yoon leads a squad actively to survive the apocalypse despite his being weak and insecure.

