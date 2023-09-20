BLACKPINK’s Jisoo transforms into a beautiful fairy in NEW stills for Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman

On September 20, according to a South Korean media outlet, CJ ENM released the stills for various characters in the new thriller film Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman. The film follows a fake exorcist Dr. Cheon (Kang Dong Won) who does not believe in ghosts and solves cases in various ways. He is given one of the most powerful cases where he gathers all the right people to defeat one of the biggest evil spirits. The film will be released on September 27.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo in Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman:

Jisoo of BLACKPINK has been cast as a fairy in the movie and will be making her film debut with a cameo. In the stills, she looks gorgeous in the traditional outfit in white and beige. With her hair tied in an updo with flowers in it, she looks like she is staring at someone off screen with a serious look. Seeing the stills, the fans were so happy that she is looking further into her acting career and will finally make her big screen debut with a star studded film like Dr Cheon and Lost Talisman.

Other characters in the film:

Lee Jung Eun and Park Myung Hoon, who are known to be the legendary couple in the award winning film Parasite, are coming back as a couple again. In the main trailer, it showed them as a funny and chaotic couple that are scared about the spirits in the house. They end up calling Dr. Cheon but they are not aware of him being a fake exorcist. Cho Yi Hyun plays the role of the daughter of Dr. Park. While she sees her parents are being fooled by Dr. Cheon, she is extremely suspicious of him. His ways make her think that he is a fraud and he cannot actually see any ghosts in their house. The other actor in the film is Park Jung Min, who will be playing the role of a fairy shaman who is in charge of Jisoo’s character. From the still, he looks like he is possessed and he is feeling things that cannot be seen by the common man.

