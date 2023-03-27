BLACKPINK's Jisoo unveils beautiful lyric poster for her solo debut track FLOWER

BLACKPINK's Jisoo has been keeping her fans on the edge of their seats with the announcement of her upcoming solo debut, and now she has dropped a lyric poster to give fans a taste of what's to come. The K-pop sensation has been teasing her fans with hints and glimpses of her solo project for a while now.

Jisoo took to her social media accounts to unveil a beautiful lyric poster for her solo debut track ‘FLOWER,’ which features a stunning image of Jisoo with subtle makeup and the lyrics to her highly anticipated debut track. It is no surprise that the poster has left fans in awe of Jisoo's beauty and talent, with many taking to social media to express their excitement for her solo debut.

Expectations at peak

Jisoo has been a prominent member of the globally acclaimed K-pop group BLACKPINK, and her solo debut has been a highly anticipated moment for her fans. With her exceptional talent and captivating personality, Jisoo has won the hearts of fans worldwide, and her solo debut is expected to be a huge success.

Her debut album ‘ME’, which will be released on March 31, is expected to be a treat for her fans, the release showcasing a different side of her and complimenting her versatility as an artist and her unique style. With the release date for the album fast approaching, fans are eagerly waiting to see what surprises Jisoo has in store for them. If you are a BLACKPINK or Jisoo fan, you cannot afford to miss this.

About Jisoo

Jisoo, in addition to being an active member of BLACKPINK and participating in all of their activities, also takes on acting roles. She also appeared in music videos by her labelmates, such as Epik High's ‘Spoiler + Happen Ending’ and Suhyun's ‘I'm Different.’

In 2015, she made her first drama appearance as a guest on KBS's ‘The Producers. In 2019, she also appeared as a guest in ‘Arthdal Chronicles’, and in 2021, she took on her first lead role in JTBC's 'Snowdrop,' alongside Jung Hae In.

With her exceptional talent, creativity, stunning visuals, powerful vocals, and impressive dance skills, Jisoo has proven to be a force to be reckoned with in the K-pop industry. Stay tuned for more updates on Jisoo's upcoming solo debut track ‘FLOWER,’ and get ready to be blown away by her exceptional talent.

