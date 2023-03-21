BLACKPINK’s Jisoo unveils intense visuals in the latest concept poster for upcoming solo album ME

BLACKPINK's Jisoo ignited the passion for her solo debut.

The agency YG Entertainment posted 'JISOO - CONCEPT POSTER #1' on its official social media handles on March 21st. Jisoo's visual, painted like a watercolor on a soft red background, is reminiscent of the title song 'FLOWER' of this album. Jisoo matched a flower-shaped accessory with a red outfit, creating a fascinating atmosphere with minimal and sophisticated styling. Here, Jisoo's dreamy eyes and soft charisma combined to complete a unique aura. The sensuous visuals, as if watching a scene in a movie, further raise the expectations of global fans. Through the teaser content released one after another, Jisoo's colorful charms are unveiled one by one, and interest in the music world to be shown through this album is amplified.

Jisoo releases his first solo album 'ME' at 1 pm on the 31st. The title song is 'FLOWER', and Jisoo's new music color that has not been seen before has been announced. All of Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé, who previously set out as solo artists, have set meaningful milestones in K-pop by setting new records on various global charts, so expectations are different. Already, the passionate interest in Jisoo has been proven by objective figures. 'Me' surpassed 950,000 pre-orders within two weeks of the start of pre-sale, achieving the highest single album by a K-pop female solo artist. 'Me' recorded pre-orders of 510,000 copies in two days and 840,000 copies in a week.In particular, orders poured in from all over the world, including North America, Europe, China, Japan, and Southeast Asia, as well as Korea. YG said, "Considering that there are about 11 days left until the release date of the album, it is worth looking forward to the first 'Million Seller' title as a K-pop female solo artist."

BLACKPINK, to which Jisoo belongs, is currently carrying out the largest world tour of a K-pop girl group, attracting about 1.5 million people. They will also perform as headliners at the 'Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival' in the US in April and the 'Hyde Park British Summertime Festival' in the UK in July.

ALSO READ: SEE: BLACKPINK's Rosé shows off friendship with Harry Styles in a post as she attends his concert in Seoul

Advertisement