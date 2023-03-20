BLACKPINK’s Jisoo unveils title track named FLOWER for upcoming ME debut in the sultry poster

YG Entertainment (YG) announced on March 20th that the title song of the group BLACKPINK’s Jisoo's debut solo album is 'FLOWER'. Regarding Jisoo's solo debut, YG said, "Like the name 'Flower', it is expected to capture the hearts of music fans armed with a unique music color and profound scent."

Jisoo’s upcoming solo debut:

The released title poster contains Jisoo perfectly melted in the background reminiscent of red petals. Jisoo, who added points with a black beret and nails, radiated a mysterious aura with her alluring eyes, amplifying curiosity about the concept of this album. Jisoo will release her first solo album 'ME' at 1:00 PM KST on March 31st. Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé, who previously set out as solo artists, set new records on various global charts and set meaningful milestones in K-pop. Jisoo is also recognized as an 'all-rounder' artist with excellent vocal skills, so global fans' expectations are different.

Recently, 'Amsterdam Vlog' was released on BLACKPINK's Jisoo YouTube channel. On this day, Jisoo went to Mahere Bridge with Jenny. Jennie said, "I'm going out with Miss Content," and Jisoo said, "Everyone is refusing to go out with me while I'm filming YouTube." Jennie leaned on Jisoo's shoulder and smiled, saying, "I'm going to live a lonely life."

Despite the busy schedule of the world tour, Jisoo poured her love into the music several times to complete the album. YG raised expectations by saying, "The music video was filmed in all locations overseas with the largest production cost ever in BLACKPINK’s history." Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is currently in the midst of the K-pop girl group's largest world tour, 'BORN PINK', which mobilizes about 1.5 million people. After successfully completing 14 North American performances in 7 cities and 10 European tours in 7 cities last year, they are heading to Asia to meet more fans. They will also perform as headliners at the 'Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival' in the US in April and the 'Hyde Park British Summertime Festival' in the UK in July.

