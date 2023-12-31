BLACKPINK’s Jisoo year-end photo dump features candid moments of solo debut FLOWER, stage performance, more
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo bids farewell to 2023 by sharing some of the memorable pictures from this year. Read on to find out how the singer spent this year with her group mates.
As 2023 closes its curtains, BLACKPINK's Jisoo shared a beautiful photo dump, capturing the moments from this remarkable year. The singer shared the images with a caption, “My happy 2023. Hello 2024, please be nice!”
This year, Jisoo embarked on her solo journey with her album titled ME, which achieved record-breaking views and topped the global charts. Now only this, the singer was also showered with awards as a soloist.
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo shares candid moments from 2023
Jisoo takes a look back at her best memories from 2023. In a few pictures shared on Instagram, the singer captured the view of a hopeful sky, calming beach waves, and a beautiful rainbow that serves as a beacon of hope for the coming year. In another image, Jisoo is dressed up in a pink outfit which seems like a behind-the-scenes picture from the music video of her solo single, FLOWER.
The singer also shared a glimpse of BLACKPINK’s silhouette from one of their stage performances. There are other random pictures as well, featuring small important elements of Jisoo’s life such as a silver bling microphone, a selfie in all-black attire, a notebook with her name (in Korean) written on it and a lot more.
Jisoo’s remarkable achievements in 2023 includes MBE honor, 3 MAMA Awards, more
Jisoo took the internet by storm with her solo debut album titled ME, which peaked at No. 1 on the Circle Album Chart as it sold over 1.03 million copies in the first week of release. The album’s lead track, FLOWER, was a massive commercial success, as the singer shot to No. 2 on the Billboard Global 200 list.
Talking about her group and solo achievements, Jisoo and her fellow members (Jennie, Rosé and Lisa) were conferred with MBE honor (Member of the Order of the British Empire) by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace in November. BLACKPINK also became the first K-pop girl group to headline Coachella in April and BST Hyde Park (a major UK music festival) in July 2023.
As a soloist, Jisoo took home several titles at annual music award ceremonies, such 3 MAMA Awards, 4 Asian Pop Music awards and more.
