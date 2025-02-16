BLACKPINK's Jisoo's 4 avatars take over the world: From AMORTAGE album to Omniscient Reader, Newtopia and more

It seems like February is officially Jisoo Month! The BLACKPINK member-turned-actress is dominating headlines with back-to-back releases and exciting career updates. From her solo comeback to drama news and a first look at her upcoming film, fans are being treated to a flood of Jisoo content and they couldn’t be happier.

On February 14 at 2 p.m. KST, Jisoo made her long-awaited return as a soloist with the release of Earthquake, the title track from her new mini album AMORTAGE. The music video, packed with stunning visuals and impressive choreography, immediately gained traction online. The comeback was met with an overwhelmingly positive response, quickly trending on social media. Netizens have been raving about her refined musical style, unique vocals, and the high production value of the MV.

On the same day as her comeback, a report from TenAsia shook fans: Jisoo’s upcoming romance drama Boyfriend on Demand (previously known as Monthly Boyfriend) will now be streamed exclusively on Netflix in 2026.

Originally slated to air on MBC, the shift to Netflix is expected to give the drama a global reach and increase its accessibility to international viewers. Boyfriend on Demand stars Jisoo as Seo Mi Rae, a webtoon producer in a futuristic world where users can subscribe to boyfriends and relationships that start in the digital realm but soon cross into reality. Seo In Guk leads alongside her, playing Park Gyeong Nam.

Adding to the Jisoo-filled week, her ongoing drama Newtopia aired its highly anticipated third episode on February 14. The sci-fi thriller, starring Jisoo and Park Jeong Min, follows the intense struggle of engineer Kang Young Joo (Jisoo) and her boyfriend Lee Jae Yoon (Park Jeong Min) as they try to survive a deadly zombie outbreak.

As if her comeback and ongoing drama weren’t enough, Jisoo also made waves in the film industry with the first teaser and official poster for The Prophet: Omniscient Reader, released on February 15. The movie, an adaptation of the popular web novel Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint, starring Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Min Ho, Chae Soo Bin, Nana, Shin Seung Ho, Kim Jisoo, Choi Young Joon, Park Ho San and Jung Sung Il, is already one of the most eagerly anticipated Korean films.

Jisoo takes on the role of Lee Ji Hye, a fierce and skilled fighter. The teaser provided a glimpse into the action-packed storyline, with Jisoo spotted holding a gun around the 20-second mark, leaving fans excited for her powerful performance.

With so many exciting projects happening at once, Jisoo is truly proving herself as a multi-talented star who dominates both the music and acting industries. One thing is certain: no matter where you look, Jisoo is there. And with all the love and excitement surrounding her projects, she’s showing no signs of slowing down.