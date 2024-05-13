BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s debut solo track FLOWER surpasses 500 million music video views; Singer reacts

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo marked her solo debut in March 2023 with the track FLOWER from her single album ME. The song became an instant hit, evidenced by its impressive stream counts, music video views, and ranks on prestigious music charts. In addition, the groovy dance performed by Jisoo also took the internet by storm, with millions of people participating in the dance challenge. The song has now reached another milestone on YouTube.

Jisoo's FLOWER hits 500 million music video views on YouTube

On May 13, around 2:56 am KST (May 12, 11:26 pm IST), FLOWER finally surpassed 500 million music video views on YouTube. The song hit the view count 1 year, 1 month, and 12 days after its release on March 31, 2023.

This also marks Jisoo’s first individual 500 million views and she joins bandmates Jennie and Lisa, who both surpassed the view count with their songs SOLO, LALISA, and MONEY.

On this special day, let’s rewatch Jisoo’s FLOWER’s music video:

Jisoo celebrates her first solo 500 million views with gratitude-filled Instagram stories

To celebrate 500 million YouTube views, the BLACKPINK member herself took to Instagram and shared the good news with her fans. Jisoo posted two stories, one from the FLOWER's poster with the caption "Thank you," and the other is a collage of a few illustrations of her doing the song's hook step. She captioned the second story, "I saved it because it is pretty."

Catch up on Jisoo's latest activities

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo stepped into a solo career on March 31, 2023, with her debut single ME, which features two songs, FLOWER, and a B-side, All Eyes On Me. At the end of last year, alongside her bandmates, she also expired her individual contract with YG Entertainment while renewing the group activities with the said agency.

Later, on February 21, 2024, she launched her own agency, BLISSOO, following in the footsteps of Jennie and Lisa who respectively established ODD ATELIER and LLOUD.

Though a new music release is still due from the singer, Jisoo has been quite busy lately, making her comeback as an actress. She is currently filming for her upcoming zombie-themed drama Influenza, where she will star as the lead, co-starring Hellbound actor Park Jung Min.

Her first major drama, Snowdrop received much love from the viewers, and many are eagerly waiting now to see her return to acting.

