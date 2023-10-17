BLACKPINK's Jisoo's FLOWER hits 300 million Spotify streams; smashes record for female K-pop soloist

BLACKPINK's Jisoo's solo debut has become one of the most successful launches by a K-pop/Korean artist, consistently breaking and widening records across major music platforms. Jisoo's song FLOWER has not only dominated social media trends but also continues to set new records, marking a significant milestone in the history books of K-pop. Now the solo hit song has marked another record with its popularity.

FLOWER is the fastest song to reach 300 million streams by a K-pop female soloist

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has once again showed her influence, this time on Spotify, one of the world's largest music platforms. Her solo track FLOWER has achieved a remarkable milestone, surpassing 300 million streams in just 196 days. This accomplishment not only establishes Jisoo as the fastest Korean soloist to achieve such a feat on the platform, but also marks the first song to reach this milestone in the current year. Joining her fellow BLACKPINK member Lisa, Jisoo now stands among the elite K-pop female soloists with the fastest songs in history to exceed 300 million streams on Spotify, highlighting the undeniable power and global appeal of BLACKPINK's individual endeavors.

Jisoo’s recent activities

BLACKPINK's Jisoo's solo debut song FLOWER recently achieved another remarkable milestone on the MelOn music charts in South Korea. It has become the longest-running debut song on MelOn's Top 50 charts, spending an impressive 27 consecutive weeks in the Top 50 MelOn's Weekly Chart. This achievement solidifies Jisoo's position as the female soloist with the longest-charting debut song on the list, surpassing the previous record held by the song Smiley by Yena w/ BIBI, which charted for 26 weeks.

Additionally, both Jennie and Jisoo have been proactive in maintaining their prominence and success in the challenging Chinese music industry. Despite the competitive nature of the Chinese market for K-pop acts, Jisoo's track ME has recorded an exceptional 1,016,272 digital sales on the Chinese music streaming platform QQ. This accomplishment makes ME the best-selling digital single of the year 2023 in China. Released on March 31, 2023, under YG Entertainment and Interscope Record, Jisoo's ME continues to make a significant impact in the Chinese music scene as well as globally.

