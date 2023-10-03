BLACKPINK's Jisoo's FLOWER hits 400 million views; becomes 1st K-pop MV in 2023 to do so

BLACKPINK's Jisoo reached a significant YouTube milestone with her solo debut music video. The music video for her solo debut track FLOWER crossed 400 million views on YouTube. This achievement marks FLOWER as the first K-Pop music video of 2023 to reach the 400 million views milestone.

Jisoo’s Flower crosses 400 Million viewers

On October 3, around 4 PM KST, Jisoo's solo debut music video for FLOWER surpassed 400 million views on YouTube. Released on March 31 at 1 PM KST, it took just six months and three days to achieve this milestone, making it the only K-pop music video of 2023 to reach 400 million views. This accomplishment highlights Jisoo's and BLACKPINK's immense popularity and global appeal. Known for consistently breaking records in the K-pop scene, their music videos often accumulate millions of views within hours of release. BLACKPINK expressed gratitude on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "#JISOO '꽃(FLOWER)' M/V HITS 400 MILLION VIEWS @Youtube. BLINKs worldwide, thank you so much!"

Jisoo, a standout member of BLACKPINK, has seized the opportunity with her solo debut to showcase her talents in a new light. The song FLOWER puts her vocal range and emotional depth on full display, earning her critical acclaim and garnering praise from fans worldwide.

More about Jisoo’s Flower

BLACKPINK's Jisoo has made her highly anticipated solo debut with the captivating and majestic song, FLOWER, featured in her inaugural solo album, ME. The track has garnered praise from both fans and critics, highlighting Jisoo's remarkable vocal talent and artistic expression. Following her debut, a dance challenge for FLOWER gained popularity, featuring a distinctive wrist-rotating step.Originally performed by Jisoo holding flowers, the challenge quickly spread globally.

The singer recently expressed gratitude on Instagram for her 9th win with FLOWER on July 2, making her the K-pop soloist with the most wins in 2023. The music video for FLOWER, released on YouTube on March 31, achieved 300 million views and 9.5 million likes in just 88 days, setting a record as the fastest by a Korean female soloist to reach this milestone. Jisoo also became the fastest Korean artist to surpass 100 million streams on Spotify in 32 days, breaking her fellow member Lisa's record. Dominating international music charts and trending on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, Jisoo's FLOWER continues to be a global sensation, with the BLACKPINK singer consistently breaking records.

FLOWER emerges as a poignant and introspective composition, exploring themes of growth and change. Jisoo's vocal range and emotional depth take center stage, underscoring her undeniable talent and passionate artistry. The haunting melody complements the song's introspective lyrics, crafting a moving and soulful experience that beautifully captures Jisoo's artistic vision.

Watch the hit song FLOWER here-

