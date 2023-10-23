BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s FLOWER lands into top 5 most-viewed music videos by female acts in 2023

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo's FLOWER has secured a spot in YouTube's Top 5 Most-Viewed Music Videos by Female Artists in 2023. Jisoo's individual star power is highlighted by this achievement, as she has regularly displayed remarkable performance metrics as a solo artist on prominent global music platforms as well as BLACKPINK's unwavering global popularity.

FLOWER: A visual and musical marvel by Jisoo

FLOWER, Jisoo’s solo debut, showcased her not only as a talented singer but also as an artist with a distinct style and a strong visual presence. The music video was an instant hit with fans, with its stunning visuals and catchy melody, making it a standout piece of work in the K-pop landscape.

FLOWER enters YouTube's Top 5

According to recent data, Jisoo's FLOWER has the music video with the highest view count by a K-pop artist in 2023. Beyond this remarkable milestone, the track's streaming numbers have witnessed a meteoric rise, putting it in direct competition with globally renowned female pop artists. As a result, FLOWER has impressively secured a place among the Top 5 most-watched music videos of the year by female artists on YouTube.

With a staggering 410 million views, FLOWER has even surpassed Shakira's Waka Waka, which currently holds 346 million views. It's now closing in on Calm Down by Rema featuring Selena Gomez, with 475 million views. While the top three spots are currently held by Flowers by Miley Cyrus (606 million), Music Sessions 53 by Shakira in collaboration with Bizarrap (633 million), and TQG by Karol G featuring Shakira (819 million), the consistent and substantial growth in Jisoo's streaming numbers suggests a promising potential to challenge these top positions in the near future.

Watch Jisoo's FLOWER

Global Support for Jisoo

The K-pop community, known for its global reach, played a pivotal role in propelling FLOWER to this milestone. Fans from around the world rallied for Jisoo, showcasing the power of K-pop fandom. Jisoo's successful solo venture is just one example of BLACKPINK's continuous impact on the global music scene. BLACKPINK, known for their powerful music and captivating visuals, has solidified their status as a global sensation.

Jisoo's FLOWER entering YouTube's Top 5 Most-Viewed Music Videos by Female Artists in 2023 is a significant milestone, not only for her solo career but also for BLACKPINK's enduring popularity. The achievement reflects the unwavering support of K-pop fans worldwide and the exceptional talent and charm of Jisoo.

