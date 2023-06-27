BLACKPINK's Jisoo's FLOWER makes history; Becomes fastest female Korean solo song to get 300M views on YouTube

Jisoo of BLACKPINK made her solo debut amidst the quartet's world tour and reached a huge milestone on June 27. The FLOWER singer, well-known for her sonorous voice and stunning visuals, smashed multiple records with her solo debut song. On June 27, FLOWER hit 300 Million on YouTube.

FLOWER hits 300 million views on YouTube

On March 31, Jisoo released her song FLOWER marking her solo debut with the EP ME and the BLACKPINK member broke many records within a few months of her debut. The official FLOWER music video on YouTube hit 300 Million views and 9.5 Million likes in under 88 days. This milestone made her music video the fastest by a Korean female soloist to hit 300 Million views on YouTube for a music video followed by fellow member Jennie's SOLO which recorded the same in 183 days. Three out of the top 5 solo female artists in Korea to achieve this are BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé.

Fans' Reaction to this achievement

Fans are praising Jisoo for her remarkable achievement on YouTube and saying that they are proud of the eldest member of BLACKPINK. Fans trending #FLOWER300MonYT to celebrate Jisoo reaching 300 Million views on YouTube. From K-pop idols to their pets everyone hopped on the FLOWER dance challenge, the song is still trending on Tik Tok and Instagram.

Other Achievements of Jisoo

Jisoo's solo success is making noise on not just YouTube but also other streaming platforms as well social media platforms. Jisoo became the fastest Korean solo artist to reach 100 Million streams on Spotify within just 32 days breaking the record set by BLACKPINK's maknae Lisa which was for B-side track MONEY within 37 days and LALISA in 46 days. Setting records for solo Korean female artists on multiple international music charts, Jisoo entered US Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global (Excl. US) at No. 2, Spotify Daily Top Song Global Chart at No. 8, and the UK Official Singles Top 100 chart on No. 38. Jisoo keep moving on to conquer iTunes Chart ranking No. 1 in 64 countries including the United States.

Jisoo and BLACKPINK's Activities

BLACKPINK is on a break from the tour after finishing their Asian, North American, and Australian leg of the BORN PINK tour. Jisoo performed her solo song FLOWER for her fans and received applause for such a spectacular execution.

