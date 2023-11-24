BLACKPINK's Jisoo’s fun interaction with famous YouTubers at Buckingham Palace, SEE what happened next

BLACKPINK attended the South Korea-UK State Banquet which was hosted by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. The royal banquet was attended by South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and the British Royal Family and other dignitaries.

BLACKPINK shares hilarious interaction with popular YouTubers

On November 21, as BLACKPINK attended the royal banquet at Buckingham Palace, various other famous personalities from both countries attended as well, two of them being the popular YouTubers Josh and Ollie from the channel Korean Englishman. The YouTubers got to sit next to the idols and later shared their experience with the idols in their vlog. They mentioned that they were seated next to Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé.

They explained that the members were extremely sweet and humble. Stressing on how down-to-earth BLACKPINK really were, the YouTubers especially recounted an incident with Jisoo. They elaborated that Jisoo is really good with English but seemed uncomfortable while making conversations. One of the YouTubers offered help to which she smiled. They also recalled that they got to share a conversation with Jisoo regarding their wife and their marriage.

BLACKPINK acknowledged by King Charles III

During his speech, King Charles III appreciated BLACKPINK's efforts to bring in a positive change in the world. He remarked that he applauds the members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé for their role in advocating the message of environmental sustainability to a global audience as they are ambassadors for the U.K.’s Presidency of COP 26 and as advocates for the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals. He appreciated their hard work and commented on how they prioritize these vital issues while being global superstars.

As they were being honored by King Charles III, the members shared glances with each other and awkward smiles. Many fans expressed how hilarious their reaction to the speech looked as they were visibly shocked at the mention. They dazzled the banquet in their beautiful evening gowns.

While the members reach new heights, there are no confirmations regarding their conract with YG Entertainment.

