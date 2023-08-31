BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s Influenza: Here’s what we know about the drama post success of Snowdrop with Jung Hae In

On August 31, many Korean media outlets reported that BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Shooting Stars’ Park Jung Min have been offered lead roles in the zombie thriller drama by Coupang Play called Influenza. Fans were surprised and excited when YG Entertainment confirmed that she got the offer and she is currently going over the offer. With no confirmation about either lead, everyone is hoping she stars in the drama since it is very unique.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s new zombie thriller drama Influenza:

The drama has been written by the Parasite writer Han Jin Won and is based on the popular 2012 novel written by Han Sang Woon. With the background of a pandemic due to the flu, the story follows Jae Yoon (Park Jung Min), who is serving his military service with a defense unit on the rooftop of a luxury hotel in Gangnam, Seoul. From the outside, it seems as though his team and he got the better part of the deal as all they do is stand on the rooftop and get fed well by the best chefs of the hotel. But Jae Yoon knows it's torture because he gets to see the rich people drinking, eating, and enjoying their time, especially during a time when traveling is banned to control the mysterious flu from China that has been spreading. At that time, he received a letter from his girlfriend, Young Joo, saying that they should break up. Right at that time, the people suffering from the flu began feeling the side effects, turning them into zombies. Now, Jae Yoon and his team have to safeguard themselves and others from the rooftop but they want to go to their loved ones. With everyone around them turning into zombies, they don’t know how they will be able to escape this hellish situation.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Park Jung Min’s role

Jisoo has been offered the role of Young Joo, the one who sends her boyfriend a breakup letter while he serves his time in the military. Young Joo feels as though Jae Yoon doesn’t know her well and goes to see him break up properly but gets caught up in the zombie outbreak. Through various situations, she grows stronger and smarter in order to reach him. Park Jung Min is currently reviewing the role of Jae Yoon. He is someone who has low confidence and is weak while being the team leader of his defense unit. Since he applied for military service later than others, he has a lot of insecurities but everything gets tested as he has to protect himself, his team, and Young Joo.

Jisoo’s successful acting debut with Snowdrop

Jisoo made acting debut with Snowdrop, leading the drama alongside Jung Hae In. While the drama had a lot of criticism for a variety of reasons, one of the things people agreed on was Jisoo’s acting skills. For a rookie, she did an amazing job as Young Ro. From the puppy love gaze to changing with the times, she truly sharpened her talent as an actress. Now, everyone is excited to see her in this 9-episode drama by Coupang Play which has not confirmed any release date.

