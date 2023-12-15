BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s legacy with Dior: Global ambassadorship to 1 trillion KRW revenue

Jisoo took on the role of being a global ambassador for the French luxury brand Dior in 2021. Since then, multiple other K-pop stars have become a part of the house including BTS’ Jimin, NewJeans’ Haerin, and boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER. Meanwhile, Jisoo continues to play a pivotal part in elevating the brand's earnings. According to reports, an impressive 86.8% surge in Dior's revenue was observed within a single year after her signing up with them.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s influence on the high revenue of the luxury brand

As reported by the economic section of Naver previously, the brand's revenue in 2021 reached 613.9 billion KRW, marking an 86.8% growth compared to the previous year (328.5 billion KRW). The operating profit also more than doubled, increasing from 104.7 billion KRW to 211.5 billion KRW. This substantial revenue increase is also attributed to Jisoo's role as the global ambassador. Recognized for her popularity among women aged 20 to 30, the BLACKPINK member has significantly enhanced the brand's marketing efforts, drawing in a broader audience.

Jisoo's ambassadorship, alongside the growing interest from the K-pop scene in luxury brand deals, has continued to yield positive results in 2022. The luxury brand's revenue surged to an impressive 1 trillion KRW as per reports early this year, reflecting an astonishing 51% growth compared to the prior year. According to the electronic report from the Financial Supervisory Service, the brand achieved a revenue of 929.5 billion KRW in 2022, accompanied by an operating profit of 323.7 billion KRW—an impressive increase of 53.05%.

The remarkable success credit also goes out to Jisoo's impactful role as the luxury brand's global ambassador. This substantial sales growth is notably pronounced in Jisoo's native country, South Korea, where her sizable and devoted fanbase continues to support her endorsements. Jisoo's widespread popularity and influential presence have undeniably contributed to the brand's triumph in the Korean market.

As Jisoo remains actively engaged in promoting and endorsing the brand, including appearances at Fashion Week and brand dinners, as well as visit to Buckingham Palace- clad in the brand’s statement pieces from head to toe, the anticipation is that the brand's revenue will continue its upward trajectory.

More about the diva Jisoo

Kim Jisoo, a versatile talent from South Korea, is celebrated as an actor, model, singer, and a member of BLACKPINK. Jisoo entered acting in 2015 with a guest appearance on KBS' The Producers. She officially joined BLACKPINK in 2016, releasing the hit-filled mini album Square One. Her solo debut with the album ME in March 2023 soared to the top of the charts, selling 1.03 million copies in under two days— a historic achievement as the best-selling album by a female soloist in South Korea. Currently, she is known to have been preparing for her lead role in the upcoming series Influenza.

