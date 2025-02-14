BLACKPINK's Jisoo's lover shakes her up in Earthquake music video for mini-album AMORTAGE: Watch

BLACKPINK's Jisoo just made her highly-anticipated solo comeback with her mini-album AMORTAGE on February 14, 2025 at 12 a.m. EST. It consists of four tracks including She also captivated fans by dropping the music video of its lead single, Earthquake. In the track, she features as an office employee, whose exhausting day of work is instantly brightened by the presence of her loved one.

The track is quite different from the lead single of her debut album, ME, titled Flower. Though both are romantic tracks, Jisoo's Earthquake has a more powerful feel. In the music video, we see her get a text message at 10:10 from her loved one that read, "Hey beautiful :) How is your day going?" She immediately stops working to respond to the text. However, as she tries to do that, a black-gloved hand snatches her phone away and puts it in an evidence packet, indicating the possibility of her lover being associated with something unlawful.

Then the light of her workplace flickers, and suddenly she is undergoing a lie detector test, where she is asked about her true feelings for her lover. She replies "he hits me like an earthquake" and that he makes her "heart race". Suddenly a car breaks into the room, crashing into the investigator and she gets her phone back to reply to him. Her lover shakes her world up and makes her feel like she is at the top of the world. Even in her ordinary office worker life, she feels like a gang leader.

Watch the full MV of Earthquake here:

With groovy beats, Jisoo's strong vocals and simple yet addictive chorus choreography, this song is an absolute banger. The chorus' background beat drops somewhat reminds us of her 2023 hit track Flower. However, Earthquake has an unique feel to it. The end of the MV comes as a surprise as the entire happening of lie detector test, car crashing and her dancing around in her office in bold outfits, are all revealed to be her imagination. She is seen back to her normal working life after replying to the text, however that little moment gave her the thrill of a lifetime.