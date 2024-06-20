BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s older sister Kim Ji Yoon praises ‘cool and courageous’ K-pop star's charming persona

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is known for her evergreen beauty and her innocent charm. In a recent interview, her elder sister revealed that the K-pop superstar’s amazing personality includes more than that. She has described the FLOWER singer as ‘bold and courageous’.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo's older sister reveals K-pop idol's 'courageous' personality

Recently, Jisoo’s elder sister appeared for a brief interview with a fashion news outlet. During the conversation, she mentioned the BLACKPINK singer, showcasing her utmost admiration for the K-pop star’s personality.

‘I think Jisoo is a cool younger sister’, Kim Ji Yoon said describing the FLOWER singer’s personality as ‘bold and courageous’. These words from the elder sister not only exhibited her support and admiration towards the singer but also their close bond.

Who is BLACKPINK's Jisoo's sister Kim Ji Yoon?

Kim Ji Yoon is a renowned internet personality who often models for many luxurious global fashion brands. It is rumored that she used to be an air hostess before transforming her career into fashion.

Despite having a big age gap with Jisoo, she shares a close bond with the K-pop idol sister. On multiple occasions, the duo made public appearances together, showing their support for each other. Sometimes, they also share each other’s work on social media, while also making birthday wishes on Instagram.

In addition, fans often praise the unbeatable visuals of the duo, who both send followers into a frenzy with their glamorous photoshoots.

Catch up on Jisoo's career updates

On the work front, Jisoo is currently keeping busy with her filming schedules. After launching her solo agency BLISSOO, the singer has returned to her actress mode.

She has recently wrapped up the shooting session for her big-screen debut Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint. Based on a web novel, this film also stars Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop, Chase Soo Bin, and more talents in pivotal roles. Jisoo’s first movie is slated to meet viewers in 2025 summer.

On the other hand, the BLACKPINK member is also making her small-screen comeback almost 3 years after debut drama Snowdrop. She was spotted filming for her new zombie-themed series Influenza, which is set to release this year.

There’s also much anticipation about her new solo music, which is due since her debut single FLOWER and album ME.

