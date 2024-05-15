BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s pet dog Dalgom turns 9; Here’s how singer celebrated his birthday with family

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has a pet white Maltese dog, whose name is Dalgom. Just like the singer, her pet also has a huge fan following. Born on May 15, Dalgom turns nine today, To celebrate the special day, the FLOWER singer had something lavish planned.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo plans a whole feast for pet dog Dalgom's birthday

On May 15, Jisoo took to her Instagram and shared a pic from Dalgom’s birthday celebration. The story features a table full of yummy food and a quirky caption that reads, “Dalgom’s family celebrates his birthday with a feast, Happy birthday Dalgom.”

Fans also noticed alongside the yummy dishes on the table, there is also a mug with Dalgom’s face printed on it. According to fans, she received it as a birthday gift from her Chinese fanbase China Jisoo Bar. BLINKs were delighted to witness the BLACKPINK member’s utmost love for her pet.

See Jisoo’s Instagram story here:

Find out more about Jisoo's pet dog Dalgom

Previously, on multiple occasions, Jisoo talked about her affection for Dalgom. In an interview episode, she revealed that she suffers from sleep paralysis and nightmares, but after the pet came into her life, he has immensely helped her recover.

In addition, Dalgom is known to be a shy and quiet dog, but he seems to be quite close with Kuma, Jennie’s pet Pomeranian. The duo often play together and they were also featured on a TV program called WE WILL CHANNEL YOU.

Catch up on Dalgom's mom Jisoo's latest activities

Jisoo is the eldest member of the K-pop sensation BLACKPINK. In 2016, she debuted with the girl group alongside Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé. In 2023, after 7 years, all the members discontinued their individual contracts with YG Entertainment, while renewing solely for group activities.

Before that, on March 31, 2023, Jisoo kickstarted her solo career with her first single FLOWER from the album ME, which also features a B-side called All Eyes on Me. The song instantly became a fan-favorite, evidenced by its stream count and chartings on Billboard, Circle, and more.

In 2024, following in the footsteps of bandmates Jennie and Lisa, she also launched her own agency called BLISSOO, to further focus on her solo activities.

Most recently, she was spotted filming for her upcoming K-drama Influenza, which will mark her second acting role as a lead character, following Snowdrop.

