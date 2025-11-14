BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s sister Kim Ji Yoon to make entertainment industry debut, here’s what she’s doing

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has made herself a popular name in the Korean entertainment industry. From her singing debut to her acting career, her endorsement game, as well as launching a new agency with her brother, the star has captured it all. Now it seems her older sister, Kim Ji Yoon, is not leaving any stones unturned either; she’s marching ahead to establish her own name in the field. It was previously reported that she will be joining the ENA survival show Super Seller: Incentive Game to covet the winning prize of 300 million KRW.

Super Seller: Incentive Game puts 40 sellers from a myriad of fields and various levels of experience to compete in a survival show that determines the winner with the help of sales directly, not needing any judges or further criteria in the competition. All set to air its first episode on November 14, 2025, at 10:30 pm KST (7 pm IST), the program has already previewed a stacked lineup of contestants.

Apart from Kim Ji Yoon, the older sibling of the globally popular K-pop star, industry veterans, including Home Shopping Queen Sra Sim from Company C, mobile commerce icon Seo Kyung Hwan, TV show host Lee Chang Woo, YouTuber Malwang, engineering graduate and creator Kim Ddolddol, fashion YouTuber KangtheStylist, magician Choi Hyun Woo, and Jang Won Young lookalike influencer Jihani, have joined the show.

About Jisoo’s sister, Kim Ji Yoon

It is said that Kim Ji Yoon is a former flight attendant and is believed to be 35 years old. Apart from that, it is known that she’s married and has two sons. Her appearance, teased earlier on the show, created a wave of surprise as fellow participants tried to belittle her and saw her as an easy hurdle to cross while on the path to win the game. However, the possible turn of events has already created excitement among the viewers.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Jisoo’s brother and agency react to allegations of non-consensual filming of women: ‘We are currently…’